InReality Unveils AI Temperature Detection, Occupancy Monitoring Solutions

The What: InReality has launched new suite of Safe Space Solutions powered by its integration and analytics platform. The Thermal Mirror, an Enterprise-focused turnkey fever-scanning solution displays almost immediate temperature results, either anonymously for visitors or via facial recognition for employees. The Occupancy Monitor automates in-venue traffic counts in real-time sensed via mobile devices and/or camera-based technology options.

The What Else: For each of the Safe Space products InReality offers, businesses can easily customize and configure metrics and KPI reports. The system allows for flexibility and customization to support CX, process compliance, and reporting needs. Data management can be planned to meet IT and legal requirements, and installation points can be remotely managed and updated—all from one simple platform.

“We’ve spent almost a decade focused on evolving and supporting our venue analytics platform,” said Ron Levac, InReality co-founder and CEO. “It solves how to correlate disparate IoT sensors and external data points into simple metrics and KPIs, then uses the information for predictive and responsive purposes. When COVID-19 hit, we looked around and found no readily-available solutions with features necessary for enterprise-wide deployment and management, nor did they appear flexible to support yet unknown legal, IT, and HR requirements. We saw the potential of our platform to turn on these kinds of advanced features, and more. We’re engineers and inventors at heart, and the need was obvious. So, we got to work.”

An additional use case currently in the works for the Safe Space suite of solutions is the InReality Pandemic Resiliency Temperature Monitoring Initiative. By aggregating all of the temperature results anonymously, from retail locations, restaurants, and places of work, InReality will provide summary snapshots of trends via real time APIs to government and health officials to track and flag flare ups and anomalies as they occur. The data will include the number of tests (by day) and the results distribution. Provided at no charge to both site owners and approved officials, it will leverage the InReality platform capabilities to learn what a normal pattern is, then highlight anomalies, serving as an extra layer of insight to identify hot spots for taking immediate, proactive action.

The Bottom Line: The integration of the InReality software platform transforms off-the-shelf technologies into smart solutions for managing in-venue health concerns, but with enterprise-level features that make sense for business management.

