Snap One Teams Up with PSNI Global Alliance

Snap One today announced its partnering with PSNI Global Alliance (opens in new tab) as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner. This partnership includes six top brands by Snap One: Araknis, Binary, Episode, Luma, Strong, and WattBox. As a result, the 100-plus Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) in the Alliance will have immediate access to the increased technology solutions that are available with these Snap One brands, while continuing to reap all of the benefits that PSNI offers.

According to Snap One commercial director Scott Normand, PSNI Global Alliance CSPs will benefit from complementary Platinum-level status in the Snap One Partner Rewards program that provides them with free shipping and generous price discounts and rebates.

“This partnership offers Snap One Partners greater access to the brands and solutions they need through improved product distribution, helping them grow their business and support their clients,” Normand emphasized. “Additionally, the partnership supports Snap One’s international expansion and reinforces our commitment to helping our Partners around the world build better stronger businesses.”

(Image credit: PSNI Global Alliance)

Furthermore, with this partnership, PSNI is able to expand its provider offerings by adding Snap One as a preferred vendor partner. PSNI Certified Solution Providers now have access to six of the most popular brands manufactured by Snap One and have even more options to provide solutions for their end clients.

“Our partnership with Snap One is both tactical and strategic to our Alliance. As both a manufacturer and distributor of these specified brands,” said Tom Roberts, PSNI Vendor Program director. “We’re looking forward to working with and growing our relationship with Snap One in the future.”

PSNI Global Alliance is a network of elite technology integrators, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers located throughout the world dedicated to elevating industry standards.

This most recent Snap One partnership announcement comes at the heels of a very successful ISE 2023 where the company displayed a range of products including the new Strong In-Cabinet Slide Out Racks (opens in new tab), the Episode Radiance Audio and Lighting System, the Luma x20 Surveillance System, and IP-Enabled Wattbox Solutions.