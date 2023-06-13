InfoComm 2023: LED Bonanza Hits Orlando

InfoComm 2023 week is here. We've been doing our best to keep you up to date on all there is to see in Orlando this June. Today, take a look at a few more exhibitors you need to add to your must-see list.

Meet the Planar DirectLight Pro Series LED Platform

(Image credit: Planar)

The Planar DirectLight Pro Series, a ground-up designed LED video wall platform. will be debuting at Booth 2243. The new solution leverages key advantages of Planar’s LED platforms, while raising the bar on versatility and lifetime value.

The new LED platform uses a high-bandwidth video transport and delivers high brightness, outstanding image performance, and a range of popular pixel pitches down to sub-1 millimeter.

The Planar DirectLight Pro Series is offered in popular Planar Complete display configurations, including 109-inch, 137-inch,164-inch, 198-inch and 219-inch sizes. The product is also designed to be deployed efficiently in custom video wall dimensions and resolutions through the use of two cabinet sizes and a 5G video architecture. In addition to enabling faster deployment, the 27-inch and 36-inch cabinets allow for precision and simpler, more easily supported video walls.

With 1,000-nit brightness in constant operation and models in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches, viewers benefit from vibrant colors and greater image detail, even in higher ambient light environments. Planar DirectLight Pro Series also supports rich media playback, including HDR.

The new Planar DirectLight Pro Series’ design provides the flexibility to accommodate installations requiring front tilts, 90-degree corners and faceted curves, enabling the series to reach an even wider set of applications. It is also available with Planar ERO-LED (Extended Ruggedness and Optics) protective coating for safety in high traffic areas and supports 32-point touch for interactive applications. With support for a range of video controllers, Planar DirectLight Pro can be further tailored to different application needs, both on and off-camera. The new LED video wall platform is well suited for conference and boardrooms, lobby displays, control rooms, on-camera broadcast studios, education environments, and beyond.

The newest addition to Planar’s portfolio of fine pitch LED video wall platforms includes the unrivaled Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty, increasing lifetime value and covering Planar DirectLight Pro Series from controller to sub-pixel and every component in between.

Alfalite Debuts at InfoComm

(Image credit: Alfalite)

Alfalite will make its debut at InfoComm with its LED panels for the rental, fixed installation, and virtual production markets at the booth of its partner FOR-A.

Alfalite will showcase its Litepix LED panels for rental companies, Modularpix LED panels for fixed installation, as well as the Modularpix Pro VP XR solution for virtual production and extended reality environments.

FOR-A's Booth 2023 will showcase a complete live virtual production ecosystem that will include a 4x2.5-meter Alfalite display with an HDR-compatible FA-9600 multipurpose signal processor, EZtrack camera tracking system, ClassX 3D graphics generator and XR technology, among other solutions.

Discover Daktronics Latest LED Technology

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics is ready to share the latest in dvLED products and technology as well as the strides the company is making within the AV channel at Booth 3226.

The AV industry continues to crave tighter and tighter pixel spacings to deliver more versatile, better-looking products for all of the wide range of applications the industry is seeing. These requirements have pushed dvLED (direct view LED) into the forefront of AV professional’s minds when looking for products to fit their needs. As such, Daktronics continues to innovate and engineer solutions to meet those ever-evolving needs.

With the ever-tighter pixel pitches in mind, the company will feature two displays with pixels spaced less than one millimeter apart at 0.7 and 0.9-millimeter pixel spacings. These displays feature IMD (Integrated Matrix Device) technology consisting of red, green and blue pixels mounted in a 2x2 array to achieve extremely close pixel spacing. The company will also be showing an LED floor screen that can be walked on by attendees for those advanced applications where standing on a display can introduce a special wow factor.

Not so long ago, Daktronics introduced a speed frame wall mounting process to streamline installations for nearly half the time as traditional methods. The company also brought an all-in-one smart display line to market for quick and easy installation of a fine pitch LED product.

"Screen Your Dreams" with INFiLED dvLED Displays

(Image credit: INFiLED)

INFiLED will feature many of its top LED display solutions. Along with the display technologies on hand, attendees can discover more about INFiLED’s main areas of concentration: Live Events/Rental Staging, Fixed Installations, as well as xR/Virtual Production.

“We are unveiling our new brand campaign, “Screen your dreams”, which combines perceptions. It’s about what our clients expect to see, and how we bring our clients’ dreams to reality. It’s a promise we take very seriously when collaborating with our clients.” says general manager, Henry Ambrose. “As a leading provider of cutting-edge LED displays and solutions, we are excited to showcase our latest innovations and connect with industry peers at the show.”

“We are excited to demonstrate products applicable for the Live Events/Rental Staging, Fixed Installations, and xR/Virtual Production sectors," said vice president of sales and marketing, Kathy Skinski for INFiLED North America. "For touring professionals looking for products for rental staging, check out our highly transparent Titan-X as well as our XII Series. AVL pros will love their ability to curve and stack. For folks looking for fixed installation products, we will be featuring a new version of our WT series with COB technology. This fine pixel pitch product ranges from .78mm–1.25mm with ultra-high contrast ratios and excellent black levels. For the xR/Virtual Production market, we are showcasing a unique virtual studio solution which is the first in the market using flat and organically curving panels to create a seamless curve across the entire screen."