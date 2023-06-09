InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Legrand | AV-Middle Atlantic Products

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

[InfoComm 2023: 'No Stopping Us Now']

Today, meet Patrick Kittredge, CTS, product marketing manager, Middle Atlantic Products, Legrand | AV.

(Image credit: Middle Atlantic)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Patrick Kittredge: This year will be my ninth InfoComm and it is always inspiring when I see the sheer excitement on the attendees’ faces as they walk into the convention hall to see “what’s new” and tell their stories to us. I love hearing the successes and suggestions from the community. The passion that our customers have for the technology and the industry is infectious. I stumbled into this industry nine years ago and got hooked. It’s so cool to see how our industry creates, as Legrand | AV calls it, amazing AV experiences for people all over the globe. So, ultimately, InfoComm is the vehicle to meet and interact with the people that inspire me.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

PK: I expect that hybrid conferencing and the proliferation of 21:9 and the Microsoft Front Row experience will continue to be a trend this year. We are all still trying to figure out how to effectively collaborate in a hybrid environment and as a manufacturer, we are working on solving it from a product standpoint.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

PK: Our main focus is hybrid collaboration and learning, digital signage, and active connectivity.

What are a few features integrators need to consider for display mounts?

PK: From a Middle Atlantic perspective, we want you to consider how you are delivering power to the display and equipment behind the display and the mounting of the power and equipment. They are both important factors in having an optimized AV system at the display mount.