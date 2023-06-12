InfoComm 2023 Impulses: Humly Talks the Hybrid Workplace

InfoComm 2023 returns to Orlando, FL this June 10-16. With the event just over a month away, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2023 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm Impulses 2023 series.

Today, meet Anders Karlsson, CEO, Humly.

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Anders Karlsson: InfoComm is the premier AV conference in North America, and this year’s show arrives at an important time for Humly. We recently signed our first U.S. channel partner in A.Visual and will exhibit at InfoComm for the first time. InfoComm provides a venue for us to developer a closer rapport with A.Visual, who will have a presence on our booth, and meet with potential new partners and end customers.

What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2023?

AK: The hybrid workspace remains a hot topic that companies of all sizes are still learning to navigate. AV suppliers have accelerated their development cycles to equip offices and corporate campuses with technology that help managers and workers be more effective, from Zoom and Teams Rooms to digital signage content to scheduling and booking systems, which is Humly’s specialty. We exist to help companies reduce friction in hybrid workplaces that everyone is still struggling to understand to different degrees, especially as people are still only just beginning to return to offices on a larger scale.

What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

AK: Our priority is introducing the entire suite of Humly Workplace Solutions to the North American AV industry. We have been exhibiting at ISE for some time, and our solutions are widely used throughout Europe and part of Asia. Now it is time to bring the message of why we have succeeded to North American audiences. That starts with showing our complete range of hardware and software products, including our new Humly Booking Device, which mounts in variable configurations for meeting spaces, desks, phone booths and more; and Humly Floor Plan, which provides physical and remote workers with an interactive platform to view and book spaces on the spot or before arrival. We introduced Humly Booking Device at ISE, and we will unveil new features at InfoComm including flexible screen orientations, and enhanced meeting management that allows people to book, extend and conclude meetings directly on the device.

With the rise in hybrid workspaces, how important are today’s room scheduling software platforms?

AK: There is no overstating the fact that the business world has changed since Covid. Every business has its own scheduling strategy, many of which rotate workers through the week or month. Some have defined days each week while others are more flexible. The five-day, in-office work week remains a minority. Room scheduling systems reduce the anxieties of the uncertain, including where they will work that day and if there will even be a desk available. Humly is creating scheduled solutions that integrate with backend calendars as part of a logical ecosystem that is also easy for anyone to use.