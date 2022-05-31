InfoComm 2022: MetraAV to Launch New Smart Power Distribution Unit

MetraAV (opens in new tab) has introduced a revolutionary new product, the Big Dog Power Smart Power Distribution Unit (PDU). This innovation combines all of the features integrators need into one power distribution unit to deliver surge protection, remote control, smart home integration, rack temperature management, and more. Twelve individually controllable outlets have power metering, self-healing, and automatic reboot capabilities for smarter and easier remote management of connected devices. Devices can be turned on and off without requiring an internet connection, allowing for scheduled reboots and an easy network equipment power reset that can solve the most common technical issues. For integration professionals, this means reduction of time-intensive support calls and truck rolls. This new PDU joins MetraAV’s extensive lineup of HDMI solutions designed for premium home theaters.

The PR-R13PI Smart Outlet PDU includes a surge mileage meter that shows when surges have occurred and the percentage of remaining protection. When a surge happens, two removable surge protection modules can be replaced without sacrificing the entire PDU, making this solution unique and cost-effective. Temperature control can also be automated with four magnetic temperature sensors that can be used to program turning on a fan or turning off devices when the temperature gets too high. The 13th service outlet powers a temporary device without having to reach behind the PDU. This unit is also designed to work without internet connection and still have automatic self-healing functions.

[InfoComm 2022 Will Uncover Solutions and Trends Enriching Learning Space] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: MetraAV)

The innovation doesn’t stop there. Big Dog Power’s flexible app is designed to work how integrators work, with easy programming that can be set up by outlet or device to mimic the workflow of their choice. Once set up, integrators can monitor all of their clients within the Big Dog Power app, which is free to download. Clients can only see their locations within their app and its user-friendly design makes management easy. The PDU will also work with other popular automation platforms to allow the user to continue managing their devices through the same control system app.

Product Specifications:

12-plus--one outlet rack-mount smart PDU with self-healing

12 individually controlled outlets

One always-on front outlet

Rack mountable 2U

Self-healing functions for network-connected equipment

Surge mileage: Track when a surge event happens and the remaining health of the surge protection

Replaceable surge modules

2040 and 3060 Joule surge protection

Temperature monitoring with four thermostats

Web and mobile app for remote management and notification

I/O for additional integrations

RS-232/serial and IP automation integration

Grounding lug

120V/12A rating

The PR-W3PI (Image credit: MetraAV)

Three alternate, scaled-down versions of this product are available to suit the needs of smaller systems. The PR-V7PI model, which features seven outlets, the PR-W3PI model, featuring three outlets and even a single-outlet style plug for individual appliances, the PR-S1PI.

[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors] (opens in new tab)

As MetraAV expands its lineup of AV solutions, they continue to support the growing demand for affordable and reliable products to meet today’s installation needs. MetraAV will be at InfoComm in Las Vegas, Nevada June 4th-10th. Their booth will showcase products at all levels, designed for 4K, 8K, and beyond. Solutions on display will include Velox premium audio cables, HDMI extenders, switches and matrixes, audio extenders, and a wide range of 8K HDMI cables and electronics. Attendees will get to see a first-hand look at the performance of MetraAV’s 8K Velox fiber cable, Ethereal MHX and MHY AV cables, and extenders at the booth on a live 8K/HDR display.