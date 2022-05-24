InfoComm 2022 Will Uncover Solutions and Trends Enriching Learning Space

InfoComm 2022 (opens in new tab) on June 4-10 (exhibits June 8-10) at the Las Vegas Convention Center will examine the Pro AV solutions that drive the ever-evolving learning space. The show will feature a vast program of education sessions and leading solution providers across the trade show floor focused on enhancing the teaching and learning experience. There will also be an expert-led tour of learning solutions on the trade show floor in addition to a tour of real-world Pro AV applications at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

“Learning technology managers are at the forefront of experimenting with new applications for collaboration and teaching technologies,” said Annette Sandler, director of live content U.S./Canada, AVIXA. “InfoComm 2022 has a compelling lineup of technologists ready to share their experiences adapting to a new education landscape over the past two years.”

On Wed., June 8, Joshua Kell, CEO of Horizon AVL, will explore “How to Launch and Sustain a Popular Esports Program (opens in new tab),” a topic at the forefront among educational institutions and organizations across the U.S. From competition to curriculum, audiovisual integration plays a key role in these unique and complicated spaces. Kell will share insight from his experience as a competitive gamer and his methodology in designing and developing over 100 Esports programs as CEO of Esports Integration and Horizon AVL.

Also, on Wed., June 8, the session “How the University of North Carolina’s Reece Innovation Lab Used AI to Enforce Covid Polices (opens in new tab) will share how UNC partnered with Lenovo and Intel to rapidly design and deploy masks and social distancing detection signage. Steven King, professor of Emerging Technologies and Immersive Media at UNC, and Balaji Srinivasan from Intel will discuss the use of the Health Greeter Kiosk—from the innovation process to deployment—and future possibilities for responsive and interactive digital signage using computer vision.

On Thurs., June 9, Jodie Penrod, senior director of technology for Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, will present the session “Using Classroom Technology Design to Create an Equitable HyFlex Learning Experience (opens in new tab).” She will highlight the design of learning space technology to support an equitable experience for both physical and remote students to achieve an optimal level of learning. Penrod will also discuss the importance of designing a HyFlex space that allows the instructor to focus on pedagogy instead of complex technology.

For the full schedule of sessions focused on learning solutions, visit www.infocommshow.org/learning (opens in new tab). In addition, the Technology Innovation Stage (booth W2247) will host free presentations Wednesday through Friday, spotlighting learning solutions in addition to other critical Pro AV solutions.

On Wed., June 8 at 10 a.m., Joe Way, CTS, director of learning environments for the University of Southern California, will lead a 90-minute show floor tour of the latest products and solutions for delivering enhanced learning experiences. Tour participants will visit cutting-edge startups and hear about innovative ideas from some of the market leaders.

InfoComm 2022 will also host tours of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where attendees will experience the university’s hybrid learning classroom solution, RebelFlex. This solution allows instructors to teach a face-to-face class simultaneously with remote students. The tours will also explore the Flora Dungan Humanities building’s 254-seat theater/classroom featuring a Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience and a 4K Barco cinema laser projection system. Frank Alaimo, CTS-I, DMC-E-4K, Senior AV Systems Specialist at UNLV, will lead two tours: Tues., June 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

InfoComm 2022 is sponsored by Presenting Show Partner Samsung, Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron, and Supporting Show Partner extertis|ALMO.

Health and Safety: What to know

AVIXA is committed to the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees, partners, and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All InfoComm 2022 participants must provide proof of full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative PCR or rapid antigen test. Digital or physical documentation will be accepted. AVIXA will follow the CDC mask recommendations for InfoComm based on the latest data using the Know the COVID-19 Community Levels (opens in new tab) resource tool to determine low, medium, and high levels. The AVIXA team will continue to monitor recommendations from local health authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and communicate any updates to health and safety protocols to show participants. For the most up-to-date information on health and safety, visit www.infocommshow.org/health (opens in new tab).