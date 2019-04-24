InfoComm 2019's Emerging Trends Day Will Explore the Technologies and Forces Disrupting the Pro AV Industry

InfoComm 2019 will host the annual Emerging Trends Day on Tues., June 11. The day's lineup of analysts, integrators, end users, and technologists will examine the forces impacting pro AV, from internet protocol, to disruptive audio and video, to unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and its impact on how companies work.

"The Emerging Trends Day speakers have seen firsthand how new technology is playing out in the real world and can tell InfoComm attendees about the change that's coming, the challenges, and the possibilities this technology unlocks," said Rachel Bradshaw, director of program design, AVIXA. "This event arms attendees with the informed questions they need to ask on the InfoComm show floor."

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code "FUTURE" to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.

Emerging Trends Day will begin with the session "IP as the Universal Language of AV," spotlighting a theme that will resonate throughout the day's program. Anthony Brennan of Futuresource will share how IP as a universal communication protocol is precipitating seismic shifts in AV technology, business, and customer behavior. Tim Albright of AVNation will moderate a related panel exploring how this change is taking form, from the shift to cloud-based systems architecture, to the rise of AI-assisted AV system design, use, and function.

Next, Paul Erickson of IHS Markit Research will give an overview of how IP has facilitated the development of fine control to achieve radically more "immersive audio." Janice Brown of RLab, the first city-funded virtual and augmented reality lab in the country, will lead a panel exploring what immersive audio means in different contexts, from object-based sound in cinema and music, to environmental audio.

The second half of the day will begin with an exploration of the shifting world of display technology. Pete Putman of ROAM Consulting will talk about how falling costs, rising network speed requirements, and a pixel-pitch and resolution space race have resulted in a landscape of seemingly limitless display system possibilities, shadowed by dangerously difficult execution challenges. Sanju Kahtri of IHS Markit Research will then moderate a panel exploring how this explosion of capabilities is affecting the deployment of display systems across markets, in both fixed and live installations.

Emerging Trends Day will conclude with a discussion of UCC. Ira Weinstein of Recon Research will consider how UCC has become more about workflow than technology and what that means for integrators and users. A shift toward user empowerment has created a demand for UCC systems that are more flexible. After Weinstein's presentation, Owen Ellis of the AV User Group will lead a panel examining what is takes to deliver on the promise of a UCC system that supports workflow.

The event will be hosted by Sean Wargo, AVIXA's senior director for market intelligence, who will pull all four trends together for an overall understanding of how the industry is transforming.

"We continue to enhance Emerging Trends Days to provide even greater value to InfoComm attendees," said Wargo. "What is so beneficial about the format is that people can hear from both a subject-matter expert, who can offer context, and from users, who can help them understand the real-world implications of emerging technologies, including the challenges they face implementing them."

Emerging Trends Day is part of InfoComm's Seminar and Workshop Package, which includes unlimited access to more than 200 sessions for one low price. Learn more about Emerging Trends Day and register.