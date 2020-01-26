IMCCA to Honor Industry Titans During Collaboration Week New York 2020

IMCCA has announced the first 2020 recipients of the association’s Emerging Technology Fellow (ETF) Awards. The honorees, Randy Klein and Eric S. Yuan, will be recognized at IMCCA’s Gala Dinner on Feb. 25, 2020 during the second annual Collaboration Week New York.

Randy Klein (Image credit: Crestron)

Randy Klein, president and CEO of Crestron Electronics, will receive the ETF Lifetime Achievement Award. A thirty-year veteran of the company, Klein began his career with Crestron in 1990 as the national sales manager. His progression within the organization was steady, culminating in becoming president and CEO in 2014. According to the IMCCA, Klein's contributions to the industry have been equally significant and beneficial, as evidenced by his being the recipient of the InfoComm Board of Governors Excellence in Volunteer Leadership Award in 2004.

Eric S. Yuan (Image credit: Zoom)

Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications, will receive an ETF Industry Impact Award. Yuan founded Zoom in 2011 to bring teams together in a frictionless video environment. Under Yuan's leadership, Zoom was one of the highest- performing tech IPOs of 2019. He has been named one of the Most Powerful People in Enterprise Tech by Business Insider and was named the #1 CEO of a large U.S. company by Glassdoor in 2018.

“IMCCA has been recognizing movers and shakers in the collaboration industry for several years now. We try to identify those individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to our industry from both a technical and business aspect. Our current award recipients are the epitome of these qualities,” said Carol Zelkin, executive director of IMCCA. “It is my pleasure to congratulate Randy and Eric, to thank them for the significant contributions they have made both to the IMCCA and the industry in general, and welcome them to join the rest of the Emerging Technology Fellows we have recognized over the years.”

The IMCCA is hosting its second annual Collaboration Week New York on Feb. 24-26, 2020. This year’s venues include end user sites from Google, BlackRock, and the Swedish American Chamber of Commerce’s Gateway—plus manufacturer/provider sites from Poly, Planar, and Barco.

Attendance is complimentary, but limited by venue capacities, so advance registration is required. To register or learn more about Collaboration Week New York, visit CollaborationWeekNY.org.