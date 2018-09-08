Hyatt Hotels’ Spata to Keynote Connected Tech Expo 2018

Anthony Spata, director of building system design for Hyatt Hotels, will present the opening keynote address at Connected Tech Expo (CTE) 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Spata’s address, titled “The Connected Hotel Guestroom,” will focus on enhancing the guest experience with the newest integrated technologies, and balancing what can be done and what should be done in guestrooms in regard to being connected, while also recognizing that incorporated technologies must be both reliable and intuitive.

The presentation will:

Discuss technologies, both current and trending, that are finding their way into today’s hotels.

Explore both the hardware requirements and the equally important “user acceptance” factor.

Explain how the true goal for IoT in hotel guestrooms should be “consensus and compatibility,” drawing from real-world perspectives.

Determine the fine balance of integrating technology and securing information.

Connected Tech Expo, which is co-located with LightShow West, is a trade show and conference dedicated to technologies that specifically serve the needs of professionals who design, manage, and implement lighting, controls, security, and IoT solutions for smart buildings and cities.

LightShow West is a trade show and conference specifically created for West Coast specifiers of commercial, architectural, and high-design lighting products.