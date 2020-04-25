How to Win a SCN Installation Product Awards

The pro AV industry is exciting—from massive corporate campus installations to giant video walls in stadiums, we have it all. So we're celebrating the technology behind it with the 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards.

Now you can show off your most innovative products of 2019 by entering the SCN Installation Product Awards.

But, before you submit your entries, read the tips below to increase your odds of taking home a win...

1. Tell Your Story

Your entry form is a blank slate—use it for more than specs (although you should include those as well). This is your chance to tell the judges why your product stands out from the rest.

2. Dust Off That Lens Cap

A picture is worth a thousand words. Send in images that will take the judges' breath away ... or at least that make them feel like they're right there looking directly at your product.

3. Don't Be Shy

Being humble can be a positive quality, but not when it comes to the 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards! Take a moment to celebrate your hard work and don't mince words when you tell us exactly how awesome your product is.

Read the original article on the 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards.