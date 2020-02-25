2020 SCN Installation Product Awards Open for Entries

Each year, Systems Contractor News celebrates products that change the pro AV world for the better, and this year is no exception. Entries are now being accepted for the 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards, honoring the innovations that makes integrators' lives easier.

(Image credit: Future)

The 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2019, and winners will be announced in early June.

To be eligible for an award, the product must have shipped in 2019. Each product entry is $295 and must be entered here.

Manufacturers must enter their product(s) for consideration by May 6, 2020. Don’t delay—submit your entry now.

2020 SCN Installation Product Awards Categories