How one university is training its health care students virtually (EdScoop)

"The pandemic has limited students’ access to hands-on learning experiences, but ECPI University, a technical college in Charleston, South Carolina, has developed new simulation software that helps its health care students practice clinical skills."—Source: EdScoop
WHY THIS MATTERS:
While the pandemic has restricted traditional hands-on learning opportunities, solid simulations can offer remote students a similar experience. Read how ECPI University's eHospital platform is helping students continue their studies.