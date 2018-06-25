HoverCam Helps Educators Teach at the Speed of Learning at ISTE 2018

HoverCam will showcase its suite of interactive technology for today's digital classrooms at ISTE 2018 in Booth 1250.

"Educators today are overwhelmed with a growing number of devices in the classroom, which take a lot of time and effort to learn and to use effectively together," said Felix Pimental, product manager at HoverCam. "HoverCam is committed to transforming the teaching and learning experience by engineering simple and smart solutions that communicate seamlessly so teachers don't waste valuable classroom time struggling to operate disparate devices. At ISTE, attendees will experience how our fully optimized digital classroom solutions are fundamentally changing the flow of digital content to make learning come to life."

HoverCam Pilot 3

At its booth, HoverCam will showcase Pilot 3, a fully integrated wireless digital podium as a teaching station. Pilot 3 features a Windows PC, 13-megapixel document camera, and 21-inch touchscreen with wireless HD mirroring functionality in a mobile podium.

The company will also have a working prototype of the Pilot 1; offering the same expansive connectivity options as Pilot 3, the Pilot 1 is a tablet-based, battery-operated wireless digital teaching station designed for mobility. The tablet can be charged while docked in the station or be removed to grant teachers more flexibility around the classroom. At the end of day, users remove the tablet and store it in the base for security.

HoverCam CenterStage

HoverCam will also display other solutions like the new CenterStage 65-inch 6580 touchpanel, a hyper-capacitive touchpanel to be released later this year; Nillo 100, a smart document camera with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, extensive connectivity options, image capture, and video and cloud recording capabilities; and ClassFusion, a software solution that integrates a classroom presentation system with a learning management system designed for wireless and interactive collaboration in a multidevice ecosystem classroom.

ISTE will be held June 25– 7 at the McCormick Place West Building in Chicago, IL.