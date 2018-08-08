Genelec Unveils High-SPL Smart Active Monitors

The What: Genelec announces the global launch of two new high-SPL Smart Active Monitors – the two-way S360A, and the 7382A subwoofer.

The What Else: Housed in a compact enclosure featuring high-quality Finnish woodwork and extremely low and controlled diffraction, the S360 also features a further enhanced 10-inch high-efficiency and minimal distortion woofer based on Genelec’s Master Series, and a completely integrated extended directivity control waveguide DCW, supporting its 1.7-inch titanium diaphragm compression tweeter. The result combines the neutrality for which Genelec is known, with a short-term SPL capability of 118 dB – with peaks even higher – and a long throw capability that can provide reference-quality accuracy even at listening distances of over 33 feet (10 meters). The S360 offers the benefits of main monitor performance in a condensed form factor, including excellent on-axis characteristics and uncolored 95-degree (h) to 75-degree (v) dispersion.

The S360 enclosure offers versatile in-wall and on-wall mounting options, while down-firing, flow-optimized laminar integrated reflex ports Laminar Integrated Port (LIP™) ensure tight and noise-free bass output and are also perfectly suited for use with perforated screens. Alternatively, when the S360 is used in free-standing mode, the innovative Iso-Plate™ effectively decouples the monitor from its base, focusing low-frequency output while preventing vibration transfer and air turbulence. Further flexibility comes courtesy of the system electronics, which can be either integrated into the enclosure or positioned remotely.

The ideal companion for both the S360 and Genelec’s other large-format monitors is the 7382 Smart Active Subwoofer – Genelec’s most powerful subwoofer to date. Delivering precise, powerful low frequency extension down to 15 Hz, the 7382 houses three custom-designed 15-inch long-throw woofers. Each benefits from the vibration-free environment of a heavily braced fiberboard enclosure, with laminar flow bass reflex porting extending along the entire rear wall to ensure low distortion and compression-free performance, even when the 7382 delivers outputs in excess of 130 dB SPL.

Drawing on integrated processing and decades of research, the 7382 also works with GLM software to control bass management and solve issues of subwoofer placement in unpredictable rooms, and even to build entire arrays of Genelec subwoofers.

The Bottom Line: Both models are ideal for any professional application that demands high acoustic power or listening at a distance – from large immersive setups in post-production studios or film mixing stages to play-live monitoring in music production, EDM playback or premium home theaters.

The Genelec S360 Smart Active Monitor and 7382 Smart Active Subwoofer will have U.S. pricing as follows: S360: $4595.00 and 7382: $11,995.00