Genelec Headquarters Goes Solar

Over the past four decades-plus Genelec has consistently followed a path of sustainable development and environmental responsibility, and it has made low energy consumption and long product lifespan central to its design philosophy. Overall, 94 percent of the aluminum used in Genelec enclosures is recycled, with the three major sources being beverage cans, old automobile parts and scrap from the production of new aluminum parts and components. Moving forward in the new millennium, Genelec is committed to even more sustainability, with renewable energy in all of its endeavors, and this is reflected in the operations of the brand's world headquarters in Iisalmi, Finland, which was remodeled and expanded in 2020 with a significant emphasis on green practices.

Now, the headquarters of Genelec Inc. (the brand's North American subsidiary) in Natick, Massachusetts, has followed suit and has installed a large array of solar panels, which will serve to power the facility, and because of the amount of energy those panels produce, the Natick facility is truly off the grid (i.e., producing more energy than it consumes). Additionally, the facility has upgraded to all LED lighting. This complex, based in the rich audio technology hub of Greater Boston, includes a warehouse, state-of-the-art immersive demonstration room known as the Genelec Experience Center, and the main operations for North American marketing, sales support and customer service for the brand. This deployment is part of an ongoing brand-wide initiative to move toward entirely sustainable energy practices, involving solar, wind and hydroelectric energy.

"Powering our facilities in Finland and now North America, solar power is a major component of sustainable infrastructure," noted Lisa Kaufmann, Genelec Inc. Managing Director. "Continuing a tradition of being a leader in the audio industry, Genelec is excited to carry over the same principles that power our research and development cleanly, affordably and efficiently. The year 2021 also marks the 25th anniversary of Genelec Inc.'s operation in North America, and what better year to shift our center's energy consumption to a more environmental option? And moving forward, we will continue to seek new ways to reduce our energy footprint and prioritize the health of our planet."

View a YouTube video on Genelec Inc.'s new solar panels here.