Genelec Aural ID Now Available as DAW Plug-in

Genelec has now made its Aural ID software technology available in an easy-to-use DAW plug-in format. As well as providing extra features and more flexible purchasing models, the new Aural ID plug-in integrates smoothly into every audio professional's workflow, delivering a more truthful, reliable and completely personalized headphone listening experience, from stereo to immersive.

Using simple video footage supplied by the user via the free Aural ID Creator mobile app, Genelec will then analyze the way the user's head, external ear and upper body affect and color the audio arriving from all directions. This effect is totally unique to every individual and is called the Head-Related Transfer Function (HRTF). Aural ID's cloud-based calculation engine then models the user's own head and upper torso features to calculate their personal HRTF, and this information enables precise rendering of audio in any direction within the Aural ID plug-in, which is available in VST, AAX and AU formats for easy integration into any DAW.

[On 15th Anniversary, Genelec GLM Software Gets 4.1 Upgrade]

Aimed primarily at audio professionals working in music, film, broadcast, game audio design and academic research, Aural ID offers a comprehensive and personalized headphone experience unlike those relying on generic HRTFs. Furthermore, Aural ID delivers headphone listening with a natural sense of imaging that is modeled on in-room loudspeaker monitoring, enabling more reliable headphone mixing decisions than ever before. For mobile audio professionals who regularly work remotely in ad-hoc environments, Aural ID could be a godsend.

New to the plug-in version of Aural ID is the ability to compensate for the sound coloration that any headphones will introduce. There are two modes for achieving this, the first and most accurate being a corrective EQ individually tailored for a library of specific headphone models within the plug-in, while a second mode offers a more generalized response that supports any professional headphone model.

[Genelec Unveils High-SPL Smart Active Monitors]

The Aural ID plug-in also allows users of Genelec Smart Active Monitors to import calibration files directly from Genelec's GLM loudspeaker manager software. This helps the user to closely replicate the performance of their in-room monitoring system, creating a complete Genelec monitoring ecosystem with a more natural and satisfying connection between personalized in-room and headphone monitoring. This connection is further enhanced by the ability of the plug-in to create and store a virtual model of the user's in-room monitoring set up, allowing the solo and mute of any virtual monitor in an intuitive way. Users can also perform fine adjustments of the virtual monitor spatial location, level alignment, listener orientation in azimuth and elevation, and total system equalization.

The Aural ID plug-in is available directly from the Genelec Cloud platform via a cloud-based subscription service, giving continuous access to the latest updates, future Aural ID features and immediate help desk access. Pricing options for both individuals and corporate/educational group licenses are available.