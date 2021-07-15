On 15th Anniversary, Genelec GLM Software Gets 4.1 Upgrade

The What: Genelec is honoring the 15th anniversary of its GLM loudspeaker manager software with the introduction of GLM 4.1, which is compatible with all Genelec Smart Active Monitors and subwoofers. This update offers significant new features and improvements, thanks to the debut of the next-generation AutoCal 2 automatic room calibration algorithm, which delivers a more precise frequency response in a fraction of the time than was previously possible.

The What Else: Drawing on the data from thousands of real-world room calibrations, GLM 4.1 gives the user supreme control over a room's detrimental acoustic influences, producing mixes that translate even more consistently to other rooms and playback systems. Originally introduced in 2006 and based on decades of research, GLM integrates seamlessly with the intelligent DSP hardware within each Genelec Smart Active Monitor, allowing each monitor and subwoofer to be networked, configured and individually calibrated for the user's specific acoustic environment.

GLM's reference microphone kit allows the user's room acoustics to be accurately analyzed, after which each monitor and subwoofer can be automatically calibrated for relative level and relative distance delay, plus subwoofer crossover phase and frequency response. At that point the user has many options for personalization if required, including the calibration of absolute listening level in dB SPL, according to global broadcast, OTT, gaming and film standards. This level of flexibility makes GLM the ideal tool both for users looking to fine tune an already excellent room, and for those working in more challenging spaces not originally designed for creative use.

GLM 4.1's new AutoCal 2 feature takes advantage of detailed background information of each monitor in a system, producing a quicker and more accurate discrimination between direct and reflected sound. The fast calibration speed is further enhanced by a completely new 64-bit architecture and fresh, lean code. GLM 4.1 is therefore a powerful tool for mobile audio engineers and creatives who are regularly working in different locations.

The Bottom Line: With the wide range of listening rooms being used for production today, GLM 4.1 specifically improves the calibration of spaces that are more acoustically "lively" than was once the norm, and assists those choosing to monitor at ultra-nearfield (UNF) distances right down to 50 cms, which is now growing in popularity as a bridge between in-room and headphone monitoring.