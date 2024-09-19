FSR Introduces Three New Ceiling Box Models

FSR is introducing three new ceiling box models: the CB-12+, CB-22+, and CB-324+. These ceiling enclosures are ideal for various applications, including higher education, conference centers, training facilities, and more.

CB-12+

(Image credit: FSR)

The CB-12+ ceiling box series comes in a compact design and is equipped with integrated threaded rod mounts for easy installation, a new lockable cover latch for enhanced security, and a streamlined access door with a quick-disconnect safety cable to prevent complete detachment.



Measuring 1x2 feet, the CB-12+ provides an external AC receptacle on the ceiling surface, five additional pre-wired AC receptacles inside the enclosure, and a shelf to mount two half-rack AV devices. The consolidated fan and pre-wired AC arrangement optimize internal space for flexible equipment management. Additional features include repositionable rack rails, two brush-lined low-voltage wire entry plates, and an optional upgraded fan kit for enhanced temperature control. Designed for T-Grid drop ceilings, the CB-12+ is designed for use in schools, conference centers, general meeting facilities, training centers, and museums.

CB-22+

(Image credit: FSR)

This series includes a larger, removable dual-tilting equipment shelf, repositionable 2-RU rack rails, and low-voltage access plates with brushes on the exterior, ensuring easy access and flexibility in equipment management. A lockable cover latch with a secured winged keyed cam lock provides additional security.

The CB-22+ series represents the next generation of ceiling boxes with enhanced functionality and increased load capacity. Featuring integrated threaded rod mounts for effortless installation, the CB-22+ eliminates the need for a separate threaded rod kit. The CB-22P+ model's pole mount can support up to 100 pounds, and the equipment shelf on all units is rated at 40 pounds.

CB-324+

(Image credit: FSR)

The CB-324+ is designed for large-scale AV installations, accommodating equipment up to 20+ inches deep. Its oversized chassis allows seamless integration of AV over IP switches and other components, making it an invaluable addition to any AV setup. The dual-tilting, removable 4RU rack design provides maximum accessibility for installation and maintenance.



Equipped with front and rear rack rails, the CB-324+ offers versatile mounting options, allowing users to optimize space and configuration. Three optional temperature-regulated fans, powered by POE or AC, ensure optimal airflow and thermal management, safeguard equipment, and maintain peak performance. An optional door tamper switch enhances security, while lacing provisions are strategically placed to facilitate cable management.