FOR-A to Introduce New Products at IBC 2019

At IBC 2019, FOR-A will introduce a multi-format frame rate converter, the latest version of its most popular signal processor, and the new InSync motion compensated converter. IBC 2019 will be held from September 13-17 at the RAI Amsterdam. FOR-A will exhibit in Hall 2, Stand A51.

Selected for use at the upcoming 2019 World Rugby event, 2020 Tokyo Summer games, and new professional football leagues in Europe, FOR-A’s FRC-9100 broadcast frame rate converters and FA-9600 dual channel signal processors are gaining attention from premiere broadcasters looking for the highest quality image conversion technology at these high-profile events.

At IBC this year, FOR-A will introduce the new FRC-9100 frame rate converter. The FRC-9100 builds upon the success of FOR-A’s FRC-9000 frame rate converter, which is used by broadcasters throughout the world to deliver high-quality live frame rate conversion for sports and other events. Designed for live broadcast transmission, the FRC-9100 offers up to two independent channels of 3G/HD/SD-SDI frame rate conversion, along with optional 4K and 12G-SDI support. The FRC-9100 will be deployed by several broadcasters to deliver high-quality conversion for next year’s Tokyo Summer Games in both HD and 4K/UHD operation.

Main features of new FRC-9100 include 3G/HD/SD multi-format support; SD to 3G/HD up conversion; conversion with motion-compensated processing; interlace-to-progressive conversion; timecode (LTC/VITC) conversion; 4K UHD (SQD/2SI) and 12G-SDI support (Optional); up/down/cross frame rate conversions between 4K and HD (Optional); simultaneous conversion of two-channel video inputs (Optional); and the ability to store up to four Dolby E encoder/decoder modules (Optional).

Also at IBC will be the latest version of FOR-A’s FA-9600 multipurpose signal processor, which was first shown at NAB in Las Vegas this April. The new optional SFP+ card allows the FA-9600 to install SFP+ modules. With it, the FA-9600 can convert IP inputs to SDI, SDI inputs to IP output, as well as SDI inputs to optical output. The FA-9600 is suited for use in HDR live production or 4K HDR and HD-HDR/SDR simultaneous production.

The latest version of the FA-9600 supports 3D LUT for advanced color grading and Sony’s SR Live workflow for live HDR production. The FA-9600 flexibility allows for customers own LUT’s to be loaded into the FA-9600 and saved to a user LUT for instant recall. The dual-channel unit also provides HDR and Wide Color Gamut support and conversion of multiple formats, such as: 12G-SDI, 4K UHD, 1080p, and SD/HD-SDI. SR Live for HDR to 2K-SDR down conversion provides the same picture quality without deterioration.

In addition to conversion, each channel offers independent frame sync, frame delay (up to eight frames), color correction, processing amplification, 1080p/1080i level A/B conversion, and many more features for video and audio processing.

FOR-A will also debut the MCC-4K-A motion-compensated UHDTV standards converter at the show. The MCC-4K-A provides high-quality frame rate and format conversion with motion adaptive capability for 4K UHD (12G-SDI/quad link 3G-SDI)/3G/HD-SDI signals and offers support for quad link 2SI or SQD format, as well as single-link 12G BNC and SFP connectivity. The MCC-4K-A offers dynamic range conversion between PQ, HLG, S-Log 3, SDR and other log curves, and provides color gamut conversion between ITU-R BT.709 and ITU-R BT.2020 standards.

The MCC-4K-A is well suited for live frame rate conversion applications where UHD content sourced at a chosen production frame rate needs to be converted to other frame rates for international contribution and distribution, including sports, concerts, and breaking news environments. The MCC-4K-A makes simultaneous transmissions in UHD and HD easy, and is also suited for integrating HD and 3G content into UHD programming. The MCC-4K-A is developed by UK-based InSync Technology Ltd, and will be exclusively distributed worldwide by FOR-A.