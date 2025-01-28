ISE 2025 Product Watch: IPMX, NDI, and More You Have to See

Time is ticking away and ISE 2025 is about to open its doors. Before you pack and prep for Barcelona, keep up to date with the latest ISE 2025 product news. Ready to open its doors in Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. 2025, AV Network continues to be your one-stop shop for updates ahead of the show to make sure you know what to check out on the showfloor.

Today, go behind the scenes at the IPMX and NDI standards, check out the latest from AVPro Edge and AudioControl, celebrate an anniversary with Powersoft, and explore the latest from Brompton Technology.

[ISE 2025: The Must-Attend Event for the Pro AV Industry]

AVPro Edge, AudioControl, Bullet Train, and Murideo Showcase Latest AV Innovations

(Image credit: AVPro Edge)

AVPro Edge, AudioControl, Bullet Train, and Murideo will be exhibiting high-performance audio/video connectivity products, audio amplifiers and home theater products, HDMI, USB, and other cable products, plus advanced video testing and calibration devices in Barcelona.

AVPro Edge AVPro Edge will be showing its latest HDMI and USB connectivity solutions and the MXnet AV-over-IP ecosystem—all invaluable tools for AV integration pros. MXnet is flexible, expandable, and is designed for AV integrators, so it is highly intuitive to deploy. MXnet easily accommodates additional devices on the network such as control systems, streaming, security, gaming, and more. As part of the ConferX line of professional audio video products.

AudioControl will present the brand-new Bijou series of integrated eARC amplifiers, addressing the growing demand for audio enhancement to support large-screen TVs, micro-LED wall installations, and many other professionally installed entertainment system applications. Combining compact design with state-of-the-art technologies like integrated eARC connectivity, unrivaled GaN amplification, and Dante networking, the three Bijou amplifier models have been engineered from the ground up to provide professional AV installers with robust, versatile solutions for both new installations and system upgrades, delivering unparalleled sound quality for any space.

Additionally, Murideo will showcase STIX generators and analyzers are an essential 720P to 8K HDMI 2.1 (48 Gbps) end-to-end testing solution that includes two small form factor devices: the STIX MU-STIX-G signal generator and the MU-STIX-A analyzer. Bullet Train will be highlighting its Calibrator Series HDMI cables featuring 100% EMI/RFI shielding, with each of the 19 internal conductors isolated within Kevlar-reinforced polyethylene insulators. The company will also have its Professional Series USB cables offering USB-C to USB-A and USB-C to USB-C variants. From mobile device charging to moving 10 Gbps data or video at the speed of light, Bullet Train USB Professional series cables deliver superior performance, reliability and compatibility

Powersoft to Kick Off 30th anniversary Celebrations at ISE 2025

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft will kick off its 30th-anniversary year in style—and unveil an all-new audio product—on stand 7E700 at Integrated Systems Europe 2025. The new product, tailored towards the fixed-installation and AV/IT markets, will join Powersoft’s growing portfolio of audio solutions for system integrators and IT managers.

Powersoft’s story began in 1995, when Luca Lastrucci, Claudio Lastrucci, and their childhood friend Antonio Peruch developed the company’s first project: a new Class-D amplifier that was able to reliably, consistently deliver high power levels. As it embarks on its fourth decade and prepares to move into its new HQ—the Human Audio Experience Center—Powersoft remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and delivering for its global network of distributors, suppliers, dealers and customers, which include some of the world’s most famous artists, venues and entertainment brands.

To experience the new product—and join in the birthday festivities—visit Powersoft in Hall 7 on stand #7E700.

(Image credit: NDI)

NDI will debut its new NDI Ecosystem booth, featuring interactive demos, partner integrations, and a preview of its extended certification program. Visitors can also hear about the latest training courses available through the Connected Community platform.

NDI’s Ecosystem Booth demonstrate how NDI-enabled products and workflows are reigning over other protocols across corporate communications, hybrid work, remote education and more. Attendees can explore the immersive hub featuring eight Partner Pods where brands from the NDI ecosystem will showcase their existing and new NDI-enabled products and discuss plans to integrate future technology. In addition to fully branded licensee pods, the booth will host live demo areas and show real-world use cases from leading licensees including Bolin, Lama Audio, Magewell, MAXHUB, Science Image, Telycam, Vizrt, and Z Cam.

Additionally, the booth will feature a “Workflow Wall”, an interactive product wall allowing visitors to visualize workflows for various use cases, experiencing firsthand how NDI-enabled products from different brands can become seamlessly interoperable. The Workflow Wall will showcase how NDI can become the backbone for the most in-demand use cases in Pro AV including corporate events, sports arenas, and retail. Featured products include innovations from licensees such as BirdDog, Bolin Technology, Canon, Crestron, Kiloview, Logitech Mevo, Magewell, Maxhub, NETGEAR, PTZOptics, Telycam, Yamaha, and more.

AIMS to Reveal Whirlwind of IPMX Activity

(Image credit: AIMS)

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will highlight the global broadcast and Pro AV market’s increasing adoption of Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX)—a set of open standards-based protocols designed to ensure interoperability for AV-over-IP systems — at ISE 2025. With the standard nearing completion, the stage is set for it to make a big impact in Barcelona. In booth 5F600, AIMS will demonstrate a variety of IPMX-compatible solutions, including an NMOS controller; AES67 speaker; Dante-to-IP adapter; KVM, SDM, and multiviewer displays; IP-to-IP converter; and receiver software.

To complement the IPMX-compatible solutions being highlighted at ISE 2025, the standard will also be featured in several partner kiosks in the AIMS booth, including Cobalt Digital, Macnica, IntoPix, Meinberg, Nexterra, and PlexusAV. The kiosks are a first for AIMS at the show, with member companies hosting demonstrations of IPMX-based systems. This will include a wide range of scenarios including the interoperability of the IPMX standard with ST-2110, AES67, JPEG XS, Dante, and much more.

Brompton Technology Showcases Its Latest Tessera LED Video Processing Solutions

(Image credit: Brompton Technology)

On stand 3E100, Brompton Technology will showcase its Tessera solutions, including some of its latest software innovations from the recent Tessera v3.5 release. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore how the company delivers exceptional video quality tailored for any size of project, with examples on show including its renowned Dynamic Calibration technology and HDR content capabilities. A team of Brompton experts will be on hand to engage with show visitors, providing insights into the unique benefits of these powerful features and technologies.

The Brompton stand will feature two main areas, each designed to highlight its state-of-the-art technology. The first is a fine-pitch 12 by 4 panel Leyard DirectLightÒ Pro 0.9mm LED screen. At 8K wide, it will display stunning HDR content, underlining Brompton’s ability to deliver exceptional video quality for fine-pitch LED products. The second area features a 5 by 7 panel ROE Visual Ruby 1.5 F LED screen which will show A/B comparisons of key features such as Extended Bit Depth, Dark Magic and Dark Time Insertion among others.