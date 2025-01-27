ISE 2025 Product Watch: A Brand-New Esports Arena and 4 Must-See Booths

It's hard to believe ISE 2025 is just about a week away. We're here to make sure you stay up to date with the latest ISE 2025 news. Before the showfloor opens its doors in Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. 2025, AV Network is highlighting new products and anticipated debuts from Pro AV's community.

Today, check out the new esports arena, AtlasIED's loudspeakers, what Grass Valley is doing for production, Humly's enhanced booking solutions, and Atlona and its evolution of USB-C.

Experience the Thrill of Live Esports at ISE 2025's Brand-New Arena

(Image credit: ISE)

ISE 2025 is introducing the Esports Arena, a massive feature created in partnership with LVP-Liga de Videojuegos Profesional (GRUP MEDIAPRO. Located in the newly unveiled Hall 8.1, the Esports Arena showcases the pivotal role AV and broadcast technology play in the booming esports industry. This innovative attraction will bring live esports tournaments to life, offering attendees an unforgettable and immersive experience powered by innovative technology.

The Esports Arena will host professional esports players competing in front of a live audience over all four days of the show. Attendees can follow the action from raked seating areas, with live commentary and gameplay streamed on Twitch. Each day will feature a different well-known game, including EA SPORTS FC25, MotoGP, and Rocket League, offering a diverse and engaging experience for all visitors. Additionally, ISE attendees will have the opportunity to compete among themselves and with the pros, adding an interactive element to the event.

The Esports Arena will showcase the latest technology in a fully operational facility broadcasting live each day. Visitors can watch the production crew in action, gaining a unique technical insight into the live production and broadcast of an esports event. This feature highlights the critical role of AV technology in creating high-quality, immersive experiences. Interspersed with the tournament gameplay, the Esports Arena will feature a daily schedule of Technology Showcases, talks, presentations and Arena Tours focusing on the key audio, broadcast, and display components that comprise the arena

Check Out AtlasIED's Atlas+Fyne IsoFlare FS Series of Surface Mount Loudspeakers

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Debuting this year in Barcelona is a new range from AtlasIED's Atlas+Fyne premium brand, the IsoFlare FS Range of surface-mount loudspeakers. The FS’s harmonic alignment between high-frequency (HF) and low-frequency (LF) sources sets it apart from standard discrete and coaxial offerings. The IsoFlare driver exhibits excellent harmonic alignment between HF and LF sources, the effect of which is to deliver accurate and natural reproduction with superb tonal balance, ensuring seamless integration in any environment with any combination of IsoFlare surface-mount or in-ceiling loudspeakers.

The IsoFlare driver propagates a spherical wavefront that is homogeneously aligned across all axes. This feature guarantees an even sound response throughout the listening area, offering a constant time delay across the entire frequency spectrum and exceptional off-axis performance. The FS features a low insertion loss 60W transformer, ideal for 70V or 100V distributed applications. The wattage tap selection and low impedance bypass can be easily adjusted via a rear-mounted slide selector switch, which includes a security cover for added safety.

Grass Valley to Showcase Solutions for Concert and Staging Markets

(Image credit: Grass Valley)

Grass Valley is bringing its media production expertise to ISE 2025 to showcase how broadcast-grade solutions are empowering organizations in the live events, sports, houses of worship, corporate, and education sectors.

The LDX series, which includes the recently released LDX 110 and LDX C110, offers affordable broadcast-grade features for applications across live events, sports, corporate, and education environments. The LDX Series cameras have recently been deployed on country music artist Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time tour and are all compatible with Grass Valley’s Creative Grading camera shading control panel and tablet app that can be used via on-premises IP or the cloud from any connected location via AMPP.

Also being showcased at ISE is the Maverik X, an AMPP-native switcher that operates on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid, with enhanced user control and scalable operations from the smallest to the largest production set-ups. Maverik X is completely format agnostic, supporting mixed formats and resolutions and all major compressed and uncompressed video formats including NDI, SRT, RTMP, SDI, SMPTE 2110 and more. Key features also include fully configurable hardware and software user interfaces, flexible M/Es and Key layers, and the ability to create macros to recall a complete production suite configuration.

Humly Introduces Sensor Integrations for Premium Hardware Booking Solutions

Humly returns to ISE this year with an expanded array of accessories built to improve the meeting experience. The accessories pair with Humly’s two premium hardware devices, both of which will be presented in varied configurations throughout the company’s ISE Stand 2W550.

Introduced at ISE 2024, Humly’s growing range of hardware accessories introduce time-saving functions to a businesses’ Humly ecosystem that reduce bottlenecks and inefficiencies where people work. That includes the expansion of sensor technologies within the Humly Booking Device and Humly Room Display premium hardware solutions, which this year at ISE includes a new accessory for the former to detect human presence inside a phone booth-style personal meeting space.

Humly will also unveil a new sensor integration that communicates pertinent atmospheric data including air quality, temperature, carbon dioxide levels, and humidity, all which can be found on the Humly Room Display and within Humly Control Panel. Users can define thresholds for good, moderate, and poor air quality for any resource with an assigned sensor. Humly Room Display is a meeting room booking solution with an interactive display that makes it easy to locate your reserved space or find an available one on the spot. Humly Control Panel is the central administration interface used to monitor and manage a Humly Room Display network.

Atlona and the Evolution of Networked AV and USB-C Technologies

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona will accentuate its path of innovation for AV integrators at ISE 2025 (Stand 2Q300), with a unifying theme that demonstrates the evolution of networked AV and USB-C technologies in recent years. Visitors to the Atlona booth will find demo stations dedicated to core product families developed for the education and corporate markets, along with a host of new products that point to what’s in 2025.

One of the highlights is the new PRO5 Series, representing the company’s most substantial product launch at the show. Atlona’s PRO5 Series, anchored by the AT-PRO5-MX810, an 8x10 matrix switcher with HDMI inputs, and AV extension outputs with SDVoE 10GbE connectivity. Atlona recognizes many AV applications in education and corporate environments continue to call for high-performance, reliable matrix switching to route sources to multiple destinations The PRO5-MX8x10 offers point-to-point transmission 4K HDR video and audio delivery from a matrix switcher.

ISE also marks the public debut of two new products to Atlona’s GAIN Series of audio solutions, led by a versatile 50-watt mixer amplifier ideal for low impedance applications in educational and commercial environments. Now shipping, the AT-GAIN-M50-LZ offers dual unbalanced stereo inputs and advanced audio features for education environments such as ducking, external PA muting, and a line level output for assistive listening systems. Complementing this solution is the AT-GAIN-VOL, a wall-mounted volume control that allows for intuitive volume adjustments for enhanced user convenience and accessibility.