Extron Teams Up With Lenovo

Extron is working with Lenovo to create scalable meeting solutions for modern workspaces. The company is integrating room automation, audio, and signal extension capabilities with the Lenovo ThinkSmart, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms solutions.

Its partnership with Lenovo brings Extron audiovisual control capabilities to the ThinkSmart Tiny and ThinkSmart Hub, providing complete AV and conferencing control across the enterprise. With this new solution, a tap on the ThinkSmart Hub screen can control call volume for the room as well as send commands that trigger automation events for display control, shades, lighting, and more.

“Extron is excited to work with Lenovo to leverage our many years of control experience into their ThinkSmart Rooms systems.” says Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “By incorporating AV control and automation into a single user interface, Extron and Lenovo are enhancing the conferencing and collaboration experience for all of our customers.”

“Leveraging decades of Extron’s control system experience, we’ve assembled a scalable and simple smart office technology,” said Joseph Mingori, general manager of Lenovo’s WW Smart Office Business Group. “By working with technology leaders like Extron, Lenovo continues to transform communications—empowering end users and enabling closer collaboration around the world.”

As part of this conferencing, control, and automation ecosystem, occupancy sensors can also be added to automate system power to turn on displays when participants enter a room and turn them off when the room is empty.

