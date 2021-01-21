Extron Releases Its First Ultra-Wide Touchpanel

The What: Extron has introduced its first ultra-wide touchpanel, the TLP Pro 1230WTG. Featuring a 12-inch 1920x720 resolution touchscreen, the ultra-wide format enhances user experiences since it allows multiple tasks to be seen and managed at the same time.

Extron TLP Pro 1230WTG (Image credit: Extron)

The What Else: The TLP Pro 1230WTG provides ample screen space to simultaneously display full AV system controls, video preview, and annotation controls. The TLP Pro 1230WTG features an HDMI video preview input that supports high resolution HDCP compliant video from an HDMI source. It also supports annotation when used in conjunction with an Extron Annotator. The sleek, low-profile design minimizes visual obstructions and improves collaboration engagement in a wide variety of applications.

The Bottom Line: The TLP Pro 1230WTG works with any Extron IP Link Pro control processor or HC 400 Series Meeting Space Collaboration system and is designed for use in AV system applications that require complete, interactive control of a broad range of source devices.