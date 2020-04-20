Extron Now Shipping DTP2 CrossPoint 82 4K60 Presentation Matrix Switcher

The What: Extron has announced the immediate availability of the DTP2 CrossPoint 82, an 8x2 presentation matrix switcher that provides video scaling, switching, and integration features.

The What Else: With a maximum data rate of 18 Gbps, it supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 chroma sampling and is HDCP 2.2 compliant. The DTP2 CrossPoint matrix switcher incorporates Extron’s Vector 4K scaling technology. It features DTP2, DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, plus one HDMI and one scaled DTP2 output for extending video, audio, and control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded Cat-x cable. The available built-in Extron IPCP Pro control processor and integrated 100-watt Class D power amplifier make DTP2 CrossPoint 82 an all-in-one system design solution. The matrix switcher delivers high-quality images, fast and reliable switching, along with Extron ProDSP audio processing, seamless video transition effects, logo keying, and HDMI loop-through. Designed for professional AV integration, the DTP2 CrossPoint 82 may be controlled and configured via Ethernet, RS-232, or USB.

Related: Extron Teams Up With Lenovo

“The DTP2 CrossPoint 82 delivers the highest level of performance and capability in the industry for this category,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “The combination of market-leading video and audio processing technologies, plus its secure control capabilities, gives designers and integrators a versatile solution that can be applied to a wide range of designs.”

The DTP2 CrossPoint 82 delivers all the core functionality of a conventional AV system, in a single enclosure that replaces as many as ten separate components. In addition to saving substantial space in a rack, the compact enclosure makes it easier to standardize on a common system design throughout a facility, and to adapt this DTP2 CrossPoint matrix switcher to many different environments where equipment space may be limited.

The Bottom Line: This fully featured presentation matrix switcher is designed for versatility and is well suited for presentations with content on multiple displays, and for providing a variety of AV system configurations to serve multi-purpose and divisible rooms.