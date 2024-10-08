Extron Makes 'Major Enhancements' to Video Wall Mobile App for Quantum Ultra

Extron has made what it is calling "major enhancements" to its EMS Express Mobile Software–Quantum Ultra. Video wall control is simplified with this latest update to the software, which now supports up to 20 canvases, user roles, user canvas access, source assignment by canvas, and more.

This intuitive application for iOS, Android, and Windows platforms leverages familiar touch controls like pinch and zoom, drag and drop, tap, and swipe for easy wireless control of a Quantum Ultra video wall. Its powerful features combined with the user-friendly interface and new enhanced capabilities, such as remote video wall operation within an Extron FOX installation and more flexibility with multiple canvases, make EMS-Quantum Ultra an ideal solution for single or multi-point user control of a video wall.

“EMS-Quantum Ultra offers professional video wall control functionality to users, providing intuitive access to a wide selection of features that enhance system operation as well as content presentation,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Now, powerful new capabilities combined with the user-friendly interface and full range of established features make EMS-Quantum Ultra perfect for putting control of one or more video walls in the palm of their hand.”

New Features

Flexible Canvas area for content placement – The on-screen representation of the videowall can be independent of the overall output resolution. This is beneficial when the active videowall area is a subset of the total output resolution. Any unused Canvas area is hidden from view.

Support for Quantum IN4FOX3 and Quantum OUT4FOX3 cards - Compatible with Quantum Ultra II videowall processors; a firmware update to support these cards is required.

Up to 50 login accounts with Admin, Designer, or User Permission Levels

Manage up to 20 videowalls with varying resolutions and screen arrangements — Up to 20 canvasses can be easily controlled from a single Quantum Ultra or Quantum Ultra II system.

Canvas Access Permission– Allows Login accounts to have designated access to one or more canvasses in a project file, up to a maximum of 20 canvasses, as specified by an Administrator in VCS.

Source Access Permission– Allows Canvasses to have access only to designated sources, as specified by an Administrator in VCS.

EMS-Quantum Ultra can be used in a variety of control scenarios. It can act as a single, exclusive point of control for one or more videowalls. As a multi-point control solution, up to 10 mobile devices can operate the videowalls. It can also be a supplemental point of control used in conjunction with Extron's VCS and a control system. Initial Quantum Ultra or Quantum Ultra Connect setup is performed using VCS. A LinkLicense upgrade for the Quantum Ultra is required to enable communication between the software and the processor.