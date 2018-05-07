Extron Launches Workspace Controller for Small Rooms, Huddle Spaces

The What: Extron has introduced the HD CTL 100, a low-cost workspace controller designed for automatic display control in small meeting rooms and huddle spaces.

The What Else: The HD CTL 100 is fully operational out of the box when using CEC. Automatic power control allows users to collaborate with minimal interaction with the AV hardware. When no signal is detected, the system will power down after a predetermined time period. The HD CTL 100 supports HDMI data rates up to 18Gbps and video resolutions up to 4K60 with 4:4:4 chroma sampling.

"The HD CTL 100 is the latest in our growing family of compact, powerful collaboration tools designed to add convenience and increase efficiency within today's modern meeting spaces," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "The HD CTL 100 is ideal for small collaboration spaces where it can automatically switch display inputs and control display power while remaining tucked away out of site."

The Bottom Line: The HD CTL 100 offers plug-and-play automation, with no remotes or buttons to press. When an active signal is connected to the HDMI input, the HD CTL 100 automatically turns on the display and selects the correct input via CEC control. For further flexibility, the unit integrates with the Extron OCS 100 occupancy sensor to automatically power the system on when users enter the room. Connecting a ShareLink wireless collaboration gateway adds support for wireless BYOD connectivity, for content sharing from a wide variety of mobile devices.