Extron Introduces Its Most Intelligent Wireless and Wired Collaboration Gateway Yet

The What: Extron has introduced ShareLink Pro 1000 Wireless and Wired Collaboration Gateway that enables anyone to present content from a computer, tablet, or smartphone onto a display for easy collaboration. ShareLink Pro supports simultaneous display of up to four devices including an HDMI-connected device, and dynamically updates the display layout as new content is shared or removed. The HDMI input supports wired connections from any connected source.

Extron's ShareLink Pro supports simultaneous display of up to four devices including an HDMI-connected device.

The What Else: To support a wide range of environments, ShareLink Pro has collaboration and moderator modes that facilitate both open and restrictive environments. When used with Extron GlobalViewer Enterprise (GVE) software, multiple units can be managed across an enterprise or campus.

"The growing popularity of collaborative environments has led to the need for greater flexibility in how users share content," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing, Extron. "ShareLink Pro 1000 was created so that users can collaborate using most any device, and simultaneously share wired and wireless content on the same screen at the same time, creating even more collaborative environments."

Learn more about collaboration from this free webinar: bit.ly/AVcollab

The ShareLink Pro 1000 facilitates easy full-screen mirroring for all devices, including Mac and Windows computers and laptops, and Android and Apple tablets and smartphones, displaying the entire screen for more fluid and easy collaboration sessions. To improve enterprise wide deployments, it includes a fully-customizable welcome screen with multiple configuration options to assist users in quickly connecting their devices and sharing content. A suite of security protocols ensures safe and protected collaboration between user devices and the ShareLink Pro 1000.

The Bottom Line: Centralized management tools enable simultaneous configuration, firmware updates, management, monitoring, and control of multiple units from one central location. ShareLink Pro's professional capabilities provide easy integration of AV and mobile devices into meeting, huddle, collaboration, and presentation spaces.