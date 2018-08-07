Extron Adds IN1806 with 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 Scaling to Presentation Switcher Lineup

The What: Extron has introduced the IN1806, a six-input seamless presentation switcher that delivers uncompromised 4K/60 video scaling, and ProDSP audio processing. It supports HDMI 2.0 data rates up to 18 Gbps and incorporates the Extron-exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and 30-bit internal video processing.

Extron IN1806

The What Else: Offering a host of features including seamless switching effects, logo keying, RS-232 insertion via Ethernet port, and simultaneous DTP2 twisted pair and HDMI output capability, the IN1806 provides the performance and flexibility to support the demanding presentation environments.

"The IN1806 combines cutting edge technology and functionality to deliver a presentation switcher with unmatched performance," says Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing, Extron. " Its comprehensive feature set makes it ideal for AV professionals looking for a 4K/60 switching solution that can be applied to a wide range of system designs."

The Bottom Line: The IN1806 features one DisplayPort and five HDMI inputs with an HDMI loop-through for convenient local monitoring. The DTP2 twisted pair output is compatible with DTP and DTP2 receivers and supports integration with XTP CrossPoint matrix switchers. The twisted pair output can also be configured to send signals to an HDBaseT-enabled display.