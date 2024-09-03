Exertis Almo’s Dan Smith Talks E4 Experience

By
( )
published

Learn about the company’s series of E4 Experience traveling tech expos for the Pro AV industry.

Sponsored

Exertis Almo's Dan Smith Talks E4 Experience - YouTube Exertis Almo's Dan Smith Talks E4 Experience - YouTube
Watch On

Check out the full video interview above. 

For years, Exertis Almo has been hosting its E4 Experience events for the Pro AV industry in venues across the country. SCN content director Mark J. Pescatore asks Exertis Almo EVP Dan Smith about the importance of these events and what to expect at 2024 stops in Boston in September and Anaheim in October. Plus, learn about Exertis Almo’s new Plug-In series of networking events, which continues in October in Richmond, TX.

You can register here for the E4 Experience, and here for the October Plug-In event.

Mark J. Pescatore
Mark J. Pescatore
Content Director

Mark J. Pescatore, Ph.D., is the content director of Systems Contractor News. He has been writing about Pro AV industry for more than 25 years. Previously, he spent more than eight years as the editor of Government Video magazine. During his career, he's produced and hosted two podcasts focused on the professional video marketplace, taught more than a dozen college communication courses, co-authored the book Working with HDV, and co-edited two editions of The Guide to Digital Television.