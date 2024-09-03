Exertis Almo’s Dan Smith Talks E4 Experience

Sponsored
For years, Exertis Almo has been hosting its E4 Experience events for the Pro AV industry in venues across the country. SCN content director Mark J. Pescatore asks Exertis Almo EVP Dan Smith about the importance of these events and what to expect at 2024 stops in Boston in September and Anaheim in October. Plus, learn about Exertis Almo’s new Plug-In series of networking events, which continues in October in Richmond, TX.
You can register here for the E4 Experience, and here for the October Plug-In event.