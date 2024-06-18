Everything to Know about Shure's Low-Profile Lavalier Condenser Microphones

Shure debuted its updated, newly designed low-profile WL18Xm professional lavalier condenser microphones at InfoComm 2024. This includes the cardioid WL185m, supercardioid WL184m, and omnidirectional WL183m, for use with wireless bodypack transmitters.

The refreshed portfolio builds on the legacy and performance of existing Shure WL lavalier microphone technology, offering full and accurate sound quality with an improved presence response. The WL18Xm line delivers enhanced specifications for optimal compatibility with modern wireless systems and is specifically designed for speech and presentation applications in corporate, education, and worship environments.

“Our WL series has been the go-to lavalier solution for decades, known for reliability, durability, and full, accurate sound. As wireless technology continues to improve, we saw an opportunity to innovate and evolve the industry-standard WL line into a product that meets the requirements of professionals using today’s modern, digital systems,” said Nick Wood, senior director, professional audio products, at Shure. “We’re introducing a product that users already know and love, now with lower self-noise, improved RF immunity, higher dynamic range, and improved max SPL.”

The WL18Xm line is 8 mm shorter than its predecessor, making it lighter, lower-profile, and easier to use. For flexible placement on speakers, presenters, and performers, each lavalier is available in either black or white with LEMO or TA4F connector options. The microphone’s innovative tie clip can be rotated in 90-degree intervals for accurate positioning.