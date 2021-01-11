Epson Ships New PowerLite Laser Projectors for Education and Signage

The What: Epson has announced six new PowerLite laser displays for education and signage are now available: the PowerLite L250F, L255F, L200W, and L200X long-throw and PowerLite L200SW and L200SX short-throw projectors.

The What Else: Built to improve student collaboration and viewability, the affordable PowerLite L250F, L200W, and L200X long-throw and PowerLite L200SW and L200SX short-throw laser projectors deliver bright images for presentations from virtually anywhere in the classroom or at home. Delivering up to 4,500 lumens of brightness and images up to 500 inches, the new budget-friendly laser projectors help enhance learning environments and inspire imagination.

The projectors offer a virtually maintenance-free, 20,000-hour laser light source with no lamps to replace and built-in wireless features for added convenience. Educators can share content simultaneously to and from up to 50 connected devices via the Epson iProjection software,4 and with Miracast they can take advantage of software-free, peer-to-peer wireless connectivity, making it easier than ever to share engaging lesson plans. The new projectors combine comprehensive learning tools with bright visuals at lower costs compared to traditional flat panels. Plus, with added flexibility the new projectors easily integrate into today’s changing education environments.

Eliminating restrictive frames in signage applications, the PowerLite L255F (black) and PowerLite L250F (white) laser projectors are equipped with a host of creative tools and deliver up to 500 inches of immersive content. Featuring 4,500 lumens of brightness and Full HD 1080p resolution along with built-in split-screen and edge-blending technologies for accommodating different wall sizes and flexibility requirements, the projectors deliver bright, high-quality images even in tight spaces. Featuring a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source, the projectors include content management software and the Epson Creative Content Projection app with impromptu iOS device messaging and content adjustment capabilities, enabling creative freedom and engaging displays without limitations.

“From inspiring young minds to driving customer engagement, Epson is focused on delivering high-quality projection that will stand the test of time in our ever-evolving school and business environments,” said Mark Roslon, director, product marketing, Epson America, Inc. “Joining Epson’s industry-leading projector lineup, the new laser models offer even more affordable options for business owners to elevate customer experiences and allow educators to deliver impactful presentations that encourage laser-focused learning wherever their students may be.”

The Bottom Line: Projecting exceptional images and providing versatility with convenient built-in projection tools, the new models are designed to enhance student engagement and optimize existing spaces with eye-catching effects and displays.