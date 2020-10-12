EPOS EXPAND Speakerphone Certified for Microsoft Teams

The What: EPOS has announced that its new speakerphone, EXPAND 80T, has been Certified for Microsoft Teams, offering professionals high-quality audio solutions to enhance their Teams Experience.

The What Else: The speakerphone is Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms to cover meetings with up to seven in-room participants. For larger meetings, users can add one or two expansion microphones—the EXPAND 80 Mic—to accommodate meetings with 11 or 18 in-room participants respectively altogether, enabling professionals to adapt to the demands of their business, while maintaining a professional conference table with smart cable management developed for optimal system function and ease of use.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

A scalable speakerphone, EXPAND 80T is designed to unite colleagues within and beyond meeting rooms across the world. Thanks to six adaptive, beamforming microphones, and DSP intelligently isolating the human voice from room reverb and ambient noise, EXPAND 80T enables every participant in the room to be heard, while colleagues out of the office will be closer to the conversation. With its ultra-low distortion speaker in a patent-pending suspended speaker box, EXPAND 80T fills the room with sound and enables duplex performance that allows simultaneous speech and thus a natural conversation between participants.

The EXPAND 80T upgrades to further audio performance as professionals can connect via USB-C to a Microsoft Teams Room or connect to Teams on their desktop via USB, or Bluetooth and NFC if available, while multi-point connectivity and a simple user interface allows for dynamic conferences. Finally, the EXPAND 80T features a dedicated Teams button, so users can launch the Teams app instantly to ensure intuitive and streamlined experiences like one touch meeting join from the device.

The EXPAND 80 Series is crafted in high-quality materials in a compact design with convenient cable winding. With fabric by the renowned textile company Kvadrat, users will get a sound-enhancing experience as well as minimalist aesthetics in their workplace.

The Bottom Line: Building on the core of the EXPAND product line, EXPAND 80T is an audio tool for collaboration specially designed to address the varying needs of professionals working together across workspaces, locations, and time zones. With its core focus on medium to larger meeting rooms, EXPAND 80T strengthens the repertoire to support all meeting room sizes, and supports EPOS’ ambition to make communication with colleagues and customers simply a matter of plug-and-play.