Entries Now Open for SCN's 2020 Top 50

Systems Contractor News (SCN) is now accepting entries for its annual Top 50 Systems Integrators list. Entries are due by 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

"The team at SCN recognizes that 2020 has been a difficult year for integrators, and we realize that opportunities in the pro AV market have changed significantly from 2019. Because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry, we are taking a different approach to the SCN Top 50 this year." said Megan A. Dutta, content director, SCN. "For the first time ever, the Top 50 will be based on a three-year average in lieu of predicted one-year revenues."

To be eligible for Top 50 consideration, the firm's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation must account for more than 50 percent of its total revenue. Entries must be submitted by 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28; no extensions will be granted.

To submit your firm's entry for the 2020 SCN Top 50, visit bit.ly/2020SCNTop50.