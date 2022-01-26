Electrosonic Announces Ewan Smith New Global President and Managing Director

Electrosonic Group, a premier audiovisual and technology professional services company, has announced that Ewan Smith has been appointed the global group president and managing director, effective Jan. 1.

(Image credit: Electrosonic)

“I am delighted to announce that Ewan Smith has agreed to serve as Electrosonic’s Group global president and managing director,” said Lori Cross, interim CEO and chair of the board. “Ewan is precisely what Electrosonic needs to lead the next phase of our global strategy and deliver exceptional customer experiences around the world. We knew we wanted our president to have high integrity, accountability, and passion for the customer. Simultaneously, our leader would need to care deeply about the wellbeing and growth of our employees—the ultimate collaborators in designing, delivering and supporting our iconic installations. We found all of those traits in Ewan, combined with an innate desire to learn, innovate, and develop new skills and emerging technologies."

Smith had initially joined Electrosonic as U.S. president in August 2020. He was promoted to global chief revenue officer in July 2021, where he led the growth and development of Electrosonic’s global sales and marketing efforts to a very strong year-end position.

The successes of Ewan’s tenure at Electrosonic, as well as his solid background in the audiovisual and technology industry were key drivers of the appointment, but Cross said it was more. “Over the last six months, we experienced first-hand Ewan’s consistent, creative commitment to drive the necessary changes,” she added, “positioning us to surge in a post-pandemic market and retain our position as the most trusted and innovative engineering advisor in the industry.”

"I'm truly honored to have the opportunity to lead Electrosonic into this exciting new chapter,” Smith said. “The type of innovative and experiential solutions we offer are increasingly in high demand, and I believe that our strategy and most of all—our talent—are perfectly positioned to capture and deliver those opportunities. As the industry continues to evolve, as one global team we will focus on what we do best, designing, building, and supporting best-in-class technology for our partners and customers.”