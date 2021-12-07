Evans Named Electrosonic Commercial Director, Europe

Andy Evans has been appointed Electrosonic Group's Commercial Director, Europe.

Evans will be joining Electrosonic from Kinly, where he served as Commercial Director for the past 17 months. He will be bringing his decades of experience working for audiovisual and technology companies such as Kinly, Cisco, Orange Business Services and more where he provided leadership in sales and operational management.

A seasoned technology industry thought leader with an unprecedented focus on customer outcomes, employee engagement and development, sales strategy development, and execution, Evans will be leading the sales and business development growth in the U.K. and Europe, reporting directly to Electrosonic's Global Chief Revenue Officer, Ewan Smith.

"At Electrosonic we're pushing the boundaries of technology to unleash the power of human experience," stated Smith. "Having Andy on board allows us to deliver those experiences in a way that aligns with our company values--to be passionate about innovation, to work globally as one team, to always have a customer focus, to continually learn, be accountable and always act with integrity."