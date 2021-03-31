Electrosonic Group Appoints Lori Cross as Chair of the Board

Electrosonic, no. 11 on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list, has appointed Lori Cross as non-executive chair of the group to fast-track its transformation and expansion strategy.

Lori Cross

Cross has been a board member for more than a decade and has a deep knowledge of the company, its business, and its talent; Electrosonic says she brings "proven expertise and experience in transformative leadership, innovation, strategy formulation, and execution" to further guide the company through the next phase of its 55-plus-year journey.

“I am excited to become chair for the Electrosonic Group as new opportunities are emerging in all the places we work, live, and play,” said Cross. “The company has a proud history, amazing people, and a passion for pushing the boundaries of engineering to deliver innovative solutions for our clients and partners.”

Electrosonic says Cross is the first woman to chair a company in the audiovisual industry and that her appointment strengthens Electrosonic’s leadership at a critical time in its transformation strategy as it develops new business models and expands its global capacity to serve customers in additional market sectors and regions.

“Although amid a pandemic, we are experiencing an international expansion, and are rapidly onboarding new customers and partners,” said Jon Hancock, CEO at Electrosonic. “Critical to our expansion, we are driving innovation to enable us to exceed our customers’ and partners’ expectations. We very much look forward to continue working with Lori to benefit from her extensive experience and enhance our ability to lead in all the markets we serve."

“I am very excited to have Lori as chair of the Electrosonic Group”, added Philip Aminoff, chairman of Electrosonic’s parent Company Helectron. “Lori and I have worked together for many years, and I value her deep understanding of business models, business transformations, and the importance of having the right people in the right place to see and seize the business opportunities where new technologies make new things possible."