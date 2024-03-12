Electro-Voice Introduces Next Generation of ZLX Portable Loudspeaker Series

Electro-Voice introduced its second generation of the ZLX Series of portable loudspeakers, the ZLX G2. The ZLX G2 lineup offers a range of features and functionality and includes 8 (new for the series), 12, and 15-inch two-way models in both powered and passive versions.

Maximum SPL has increased to 129 dB (ZLX-15P-G2), and premium components behind the grille ensure ZLX G2 offers stunning acoustic performance for everyday use. The woofer and compression driver in each ZLX G2 model are coupled to a patented SST (Signal Synchronized Transducers) ported waveguide, enhancing low-frequency extension and delivering even vertical and horizontal coverage across all frequencies—all while allowing a more compact form factor.

ZLX G2 powered versions are “Powered by Dynacord” with ultra-efficient 1000 W Class-D power amplifier modules feature an integrated four-channel, three-input digital mixer with high-quality effects. The mixer includes two XLR/TRS combo jacks and provides 24 V phantom power and Hi-Z compatibility. The mixer also includes pro features such as AFS (automatic feedback suppression), ducking, compression, loudspeaker delay settings and more.

[I Love It Loud: The Evolution of Loudspeakers]

Five system mode settings are available: Music, Live, Speech, Club, and FRFR (full range, flat response). New for ZLX G2 and a feature in this product class, the FRFR setting offers a flat/neutral frequency response to produce accurate results when used with modeling processors and guitar cab simulators. Powered ZLX G2 loudspeakers also contain Electro-Voice-specific subwoofer presets that adjust for both gain and time alignment, resulting in full acoustic optimization. Additional high pass (HP) filters are available in the DSP for increased compatibility.

All ZLX G2 loudspeaker and mixer functions can be remote-controlled and monitored using the Electro-Voice QuickSmart Mobile app, available for iOS and Android. The app allows pairing and grouping of up to six Bluetooth-equipped Electro-Voice portable loudspeakers, in any combination. Users can wirelessly pair and link to two ZLX G2 loudspeakers in a stereo setup using Bluetooth true wireless stereo streaming. Local configuration can be completed in seconds using the single-knob encoder with LCD. The new, full-color LCD is larger and higher resolution, offering a crisp, clear view of system settings.

Symmetrical 55-degree sides allow for a steeper projection angle when the loudspeaker is placed in monitor position, making it easier for users to hear themselves, while also facilitating access to the amplifier input/control panel on the opposite side. A built-in “kick-back” angle allows the 12 and 15-inch versions to project upwards at a 23-degree angle in a vertical orientation. The stance of the enclosure has been redesigned to aim straight forward when placed directly atop a subwoofer (i.e., without the use of a pole).

A choice of mounting accessories is available to permanently install ZLX G2 models: a “U” style wall bracket allows 12 and 15-inch models to be either vertically or horizontally mounted; a long-arm pole-mount style wall bracket for the 12 and 15-inch versions allows vertical mounting with tilt adjustment; a short-arm pole-mount-style wall bracket for the 8-inch version allows vertical mounting. Slipcovers are available for all model sizes.