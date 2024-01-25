Introducing the Electro-Voice EVERSE 12—What You Need to Know

Electro-Voice has introduced the EVERSE 12, a 12-inch two-way option for users looking for enhanced sound, louder than the EVERSE 8. It was designed with the same battery performance and wireless-friendly features that made its 8-inch counterpart a choice among integrators.
The EVERSE 12 boasts a maximum SPL rating of 126 dB (compared to the EVERSE 8's 121 dB), low-frequency response reaching deep down to 45 Hz and wide 100x60-degree coverage. With EV's renowned sonic clarity the EVERSE 12 is designed for wherever you need a PA—inside or outside— and is ideal for a rooftop DJ set, a patio gig, an outdoor wedding, expos and events, busking by the beach, or making a backyard party sound like a professional production.
EVERSE 12’s custom-designed high-capacity Li-ion battery pack is optimized for audio use and provides power for 12-plus hours at an average SPL of 100 dB with typical program material or 6-plus hours at the maximum output level before limit indication, surpassing the EVERSE 8's equivalent performance at 95 dB. Protection circuitry reduces the risk of the battery discharging to such a low voltage that it can no longer be recharged—for example, after long periods in storage. Tool-free screws facilitate effortless removal of the battery pack.
EVERSE 12 is equipped with an array of premium features including weatherized design, a high-output titanium-diaphragm compression driver, true wireless stereo streaming and app control/mixing. These ensure that the EVERSE 12 seamlessly transitions from indoor to outdoor settings.
- Powered by Dynacord: EVERSE 12’s woofer and high-output titanium-diaphragm compression driver are coupled to a patented SST (Signal Synchronized Transducers) ported waveguide, enhancing low-frequency extension and delivering even vertical and horizontal coverage across all frequencies. The components are driven by a high-efficiency 400 W Class-D amplifier and DSP module developed in collaboration with the audio electronics engineering team at EV’s sibling brand Dynacord.
- Simple and Flexible: The EV QuickSmart Mobile app allows pairing and grouping of up to six Bluetooth®-equipped Electro-Voice portable loudspeakers, in any combination. EVERSE 12 supports Bluetooth® true wireless stereo streaming for stereo setups. Local configuration can be completed in seconds using the single-knob encoder with LCD. An integrated 12 V DC port conveniently draws power from the EVERSE 12 battery.
- Versatile Weatherized Design: An ergonomically designed soft-touch handle and lightweight construction simplify moving and mounting the EVERSE 12, whether it’s onto a tripod for an extended throw, set long-side-down as a stage wedge or placed upright. Built-in feet with no-skid rubber pads also ensure the system stays put. In combination with the rugged polypropylene enclosure, utilizing the included weatherized input cover allows EVERSE 12 to achieve an IP43 rating (water-resistant for splashes and light rain) when running on battery power during Bluetooth streaming.