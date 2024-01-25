Introducing the Electro-Voice EVERSE 12—What You Need to Know

Electro-Voice has introduced the EVERSE 12, a 12-inch two-way option for users looking for enhanced sound, louder than the EVERSE 8. It was designed with the same battery performance and wireless-friendly features that made its 8-inch counterpart a choice among integrators.

The EVERSE 12 boasts a maximum SPL rating of 126 dB (compared to the EVERSE 8's 121 dB), low-frequency response reaching deep down to 45 Hz and wide 100x60-degree coverage. With EV's renowned sonic clarity the EVERSE 12 is designed for wherever you need a PA—inside or outside— and is ideal for a rooftop DJ set, a patio gig, an outdoor wedding, expos and events, busking by the beach, or making a backyard party sound like a professional production.

EVERSE 12’s custom-designed high-capacity Li-ion battery pack is optimized for audio use and provides power for 12-plus hours at an average SPL of 100 dB with typical program material or 6-plus hours at the maximum output level before limit indication, surpassing the EVERSE 8's equivalent performance at 95 dB. Protection circuitry reduces the risk of the battery discharging to such a low voltage that it can no longer be recharged—for example, after long periods in storage. Tool-free screws facilitate effortless removal of the battery pack.

EVERSE 12 is equipped with an array of premium features including weatherized design, a high-output titanium-diaphragm compression driver, true wireless stereo streaming and app control/mixing. These ensure that the EVERSE 12 seamlessly transitions from indoor to outdoor settings.