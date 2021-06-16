DVIGear Releases DisplayNet 3.1 Software Update

The What:DVIGear has released DisplayNet 3.1 with upgrades including a new scripting engine that enables code-free system programming, as well as enhancements to DisplayNet’s EDID Management functionality.

(Image credit: DVIGear)

The What Else: DisplayNet 3.1 introduces two types of recallable Presets: Scripts and Snapshots. Snapshots capture the state of an entire system and allow for single-click restoration of system configurations. Scripts store sequences of specific commands that can be recalled on demand. Scripts can be recorded from sequences of actions performed in DisplayNet Manager and edited manually as needed. System programmers can leverage DisplayNet’s Script recording functionality to create and run complex sequences of API commands, without editing a single line of code.

[DVIGear Expands HyperLight AOC Line]

Also included in the DisplayNet 3.1 update are major enhancements to EDID Management. Users can now view information about EDIDs stored in the library, as well as detailed information about connected displays. DisplayNet 3.1 also allows users to quickly change the active EDID on a transmitter directly from the device configuration panel, making device configuration and system setup easy and straightforward.

In addition to these features, DisplayNet 3.1 delivers various bugfixes, as well as user interface improvements, such as an improved Console font and the ability to set custom colors for the Console and Preset Editor features. These improvements come alongside updates to core backend frameworks for improved application performance.

The Bottom Line: DisplayNet 3.1 includes numerous features to improve the SDVoE-based AV Distribution product line. The update is available now for free to all existing DisplayNet customers.