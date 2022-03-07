DSP Concepts Launches TWS Toolkit Powered by Audio Weaver

DSP Concepts, the Audio of Things category leader and the creator of the Audio Weaver development platform, announced the availability of its highly anticipated toolkit for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. The toolkit features a reference design optimized to run on the Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP in partnership with Airoha, a MediaTek subsidiary and the leader in low-power TWS Systems on Chip (SoCs).

The TWS toolkit includes built-in audio processing blocks and product-ready algorithms from DSP Concepts and award-winning third-party developers. The near-turnkey offering is built on Audio Weaver, the audio experience design platform for the Audio of Things that powers sound and voice features in many of the world’s most prestigious consumer electronics and automotive brands. Audio Weaver accelerates audio feature development, facilitates collaboration, and makes audio innovation easy.

“We anticipate a step change in the complexity of TWS products powered by the latest SoCs that will bring a new wave of advanced features to consumers”, said Chin Beckmann, CEO and co-founder of DSP Concepts. “Our TWS toolkit gives OEMs the solution they need to create remarkable audio experiences, manage complexity, and reduce development risk.”

Algorithm highlights include personalized listening technologies from Mimi Hearing Technologies and 3D spatial audio from VisiSonics. Mimi Sound Personalization, driven by cutting-edge audiology research, adapts sound based on an individual’s hearing profile. VisiSonics RealSpace 3D spatial audio provides the most accurate simulation of real-life, immersive sound in the industry.

The offering includes the Rapid Audio Prototyping Device (RAPID) TWS Kit from DSP Concepts. RAPID is an R&D system featuring a functional earbud prototype from Knowles Corporation. With the RAPID TWS Kit, developers can refine audio features before product design is completed and ahead of access to the target SoC. This accelerates the design and evaluation of audio processing chains, enabling OEMs to focus on differentiating their products.

The Audio of Things, or AoT, represents the full range of audio processing technologies that deliver sound and voice features to any products with microphones or speakers, including voice control, voice communications, playback, and sensing. Unlike conventional audio feature development, DSP Concepts offers products and services for AoT that are processor-agnostic and fully customizable.