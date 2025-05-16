Recommended reading

Audience Engagement 2025: Sennheiser

By ( AVTechnology ) published

David Missall, Insights Manager for Consultants and Technical Application Engineer Manager at Sennheiser, shares insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

David Missall, Insights Manager for Consultants and Technical Application Engineer Manager at Sennheiser
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: David Missall, Insights Manager for Consultants and Technical Application Engineer Manager at Sennheiser

With the rapid development of user-friendly content creation tools and platforms, it’s easier than ever to produce high-quality content to capture audience imagination, especially as these technologies have become more accessible and affordable. Working for an audio manufacturer and seeing advancements up close, it’s been incredible to witness how the importance of audio has come to the forefront. This is not only a trend in the world of podcasting as an audio-first medium, but, as content in general has exploded over the last five years, we see expectations for quality audio are higher than ever before across so many facets of life, from education to conferencing.

With an abundance of the population on daily video calls for work or taking remote classes, it doesn’t matter how crystal clear a video stream is if the audio is not up to par." —David Missall, Insights Manager for Consultants and Technical Application Engineer Manager at Sennheiser

Audio can no longer be an afterthought, as end users simply will not tolerate poor audio quality, especially with the advancements that have come with AR, XR, and VR in corporate and educational settings. While the visual advancements are obvious with conferencing capabilities like automated person tiling and virtual backgrounds, organizations today must also make sure that their audio technology is as advanced and reliable. With an abundance of the population on daily video calls for work or taking remote classes, it doesn’t matter how crystal clear a video stream is if the audio is not up to par; the ability to connect with the audience is lost. Subpar audio is exhausting, with participants finding themselves frustrated and disengaged by any barrier to effective communication. At Sennheiser, we strive to elevate this experience with pristine audio capture via our patented intelligent beam-forming technology in our unified communication solutions.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

On Workplace 2025: 25 Thought Leaders

2025 is Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for AV/IT

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn