DSE Unveils 2019 APEX Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced the winners of the 2019 APEX Awards. The announcement was made at the 15th Annual APEX Awards Ceremony on March 27 in Las Vegas. The APEX awards are judged and presented by The Digital Signage Federation.
The APEX Installation of the Year award went to Revel Media Group for their work on the Hale Centre Theatre; and the APEX Content of the Year award went to Magic Innovations for their work on the Saudi Airlines Multimedia Solutions. New for 2019, Dimensional Innovations was named Integrator of the Year for their work for the Minnesota Vikings – The Viking Museum. The three overall winners were selected from the 12 Gold award winners.
Gold, Silver and Bronze APEX Awards were presented to winners in 12 categories from a field of 112 entrants:
Corporate Environments (10 entries)
- Gold - TechTAP TELUS Vancouver Innovation Centre for TELUS Magic Doors
- Silver - StandardVision for One Culver
- Bronze - MAP Global – Musion Turkiye for Maya Holding Maya Kemer and Anatolium Marmara Retail Tower Showroom Space mpty list
Digital Out-of-Home Campaigns (3 entries)
- Gold - Vistar Media for Samsung Mobile and Starcom
- Silver - Cineplex Digital Media for Toys R Us Endless Aisle Solutions
- Bronze - Socionext for S8 8K Media Player
Educational Environments (11 entries)
- Gold - TSItouch, Inc. for Morphogenesis- Stanford Biology Building – Anderson Krygier
- Silver - Tierney Microgigantic for U of M McNamara Alumni Center Discovery Nexus Center
- Bronze - University of Illinois Alumni Alliance for Richmond Family Welcome Gallery at Alice Campbell Alumni Center
Entertainment & Recreation (13 entries)
- Gold - Dimensional Innovations for Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings Museum
- Silver - C&G Partners for “Bible Now” Reactive Media Space
- Bronze - Publicis Sapient/Second Story for The Parlors/Thomas Cole National Historic Site
Experiential Design & Planning (11 entries)
- Gold – Ideum for Exploring Pueblo Pottery
- Silver - BARTKRESA Studio for Shogyo Mujo @ Life is Beautiful
- Bronze - YCD Multimedia and Belle & Wissell, Co. for The Spheres: Immersive Visitor Experience – Amazon, Downtown Seattle Headquarters
Healthcare Environments (6 entries)
- Gold - Publicis Sapient/Second Story for Sanford Imagenetics/Sanford Health
- Silver - Dimensional Innovations for Cleveland Clinic Children’s – Interactive Lobby Experience
- Bronze - Envision Canada for Sunnybrook Foundation Digital Donor Wall
Hospitality (5 entries)
- Gold - Publicis Sapient/Second Story for Holland America Line/Explorations Central
- Silver - Magic Innovations for ROYAL WEDDING
- Bronze - Almo Professional A/V for Housing Trust GroupEmpty list
Public Spaces (10 entries)
- Gold - Kolo Digital Signage for Paseo Interlomas
- Silver - Westbury National for The Idea Exchange – The Digital Library, City of Cambridge
- Bronze - NEC Display Solutions of America for Rooted In Greatness
Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice (7 entries)
- Gold - Nova Media for Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park
- Silver – ProntoTV for Pink Fish
- Bronze - Userful for Tiger Nightclub
Retail Environments (22 entries)
- Gold - Publicis Sapient for T-Mobile Signature Stores/T-Mobile
- Silver - Nanonation for Ellynne Bridal
- Bronze - Shikatani Lacroix Design, Metathink Nu Skin for Nu Xtore Shenzhen
Transportation (9 entries)
- Gold - Magic Innovations for Saudi Airlines Multimedia Solutions
- Silver - MTA Arts & Design for “Skyys” in Fulton Center
- Bronze - NanoLumens for Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Venues (5 Entries)
- Gold - Revel Media Group for Hale Centre Theatre
- Silver - Sensory Interactive for Bank of America Stadium
- Bronze - Dreambox Visual Communications, Inc. for Integrated 360 Video Mapping Show for Opening Ceremony of the Gyyanly Polymer Plant