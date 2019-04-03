DSE Unveils 2019 APEX Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced the winners of the 2019 APEX Awards. The announcement was made at the 15th Annual APEX Awards Ceremony on March 27 in Las Vegas. The APEX awards are judged and presented by The Digital Signage Federation.

The APEX Installation of the Year award went to Revel Media Group for their work on the Hale Centre Theatre; and the APEX Content of the Year award went to Magic Innovations for their work on the Saudi Airlines Multimedia Solutions. New for 2019, Dimensional Innovations was named Integrator of the Year for their work for the Minnesota Vikings – The Viking Museum. The three overall winners were selected from the 12 Gold award winners.

Gold, Silver and Bronze APEX Awards were presented to winners in 12 categories from a field of 112 entrants:

Corporate Environments (10 entries)

Gold - TechTAP TELUS Vancouver Innovation Centre for TELUS Magic Doors

Silver - StandardVision for One Culver

Bronze - MAP Global – Musion Turkiye for Maya Holding Maya Kemer and Anatolium Marmara Retail Tower Showroom Space mpty list

Digital Out-of-Home Campaigns (3 entries)

Gold - Vistar Media for Samsung Mobile and Starcom

Silver - Cineplex Digital Media for Toys R Us Endless Aisle Solutions

Bronze - Socionext for S8 8K Media Player

Educational Environments (11 entries)

Gold - TSItouch, Inc. for Morphogenesis- Stanford Biology Building – Anderson Krygier

Silver - Tierney Microgigantic for U of M McNamara Alumni Center Discovery Nexus Center

Bronze - University of Illinois Alumni Alliance for Richmond Family Welcome Gallery at Alice Campbell Alumni Center

Entertainment & Recreation (13 entries)

Gold - Dimensional Innovations for Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings Museum

Silver - C&G Partners for “Bible Now” Reactive Media Space

Bronze - Publicis Sapient/Second Story for The Parlors/Thomas Cole National Historic Site

Experiential Design & Planning (11 entries)

Gold – Ideum for Exploring Pueblo Pottery

Silver - BARTKRESA Studio for Shogyo Mujo @ Life is Beautiful

Bronze - YCD Multimedia and Belle & Wissell, Co. for The Spheres: Immersive Visitor Experience – Amazon, Downtown Seattle Headquarters

Healthcare Environments (6 entries)

Gold - Publicis Sapient/Second Story for Sanford Imagenetics/Sanford Health

Silver - Dimensional Innovations for Cleveland Clinic Children’s – Interactive Lobby Experience

Bronze - Envision Canada for Sunnybrook Foundation Digital Donor Wall

Hospitality (5 entries)

Gold - Publicis Sapient/Second Story for Holland America Line/Explorations Central

Silver - Magic Innovations for ROYAL WEDDING

Bronze - Almo Professional A/V for Housing Trust GroupEmpty list

Public Spaces (10 entries)

Gold - Kolo Digital Signage for Paseo Interlomas

Silver - Westbury National for The Idea Exchange – The Digital Library, City of Cambridge

Bronze - NEC Display Solutions of America for Rooted In Greatness

Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice (7 entries)

Gold - Nova Media for Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park

Silver – ProntoTV for Pink Fish

Bronze - Userful for Tiger Nightclub

Retail Environments (22 entries)

Gold - Publicis Sapient for T-Mobile Signature Stores/T-Mobile

Silver - Nanonation for Ellynne Bridal

Bronze - Shikatani Lacroix Design, Metathink Nu Skin for Nu Xtore Shenzhen

Transportation (9 entries)

Gold - Magic Innovations for Saudi Airlines Multimedia Solutions

Silver - MTA Arts & Design for “Skyys” in Fulton Center

Bronze - NanoLumens for Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Venues (5 Entries)