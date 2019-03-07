DSE 2019: More New Products to See

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is the one place to go see the newest cutting-edge technologies available today. Among the more than 250 vendors that will be exhibiting on the show floor, many of them will be introducing new products at DSE 2019, including:

ABCOM’s 58in. Swedx 4K Lamina Kiosk is one of the world’s thinnest 4K commercial touch display kiosks — warm, inviting materials attract people from a distance and with <3” depth, it allows for interactive experience while occupying minimal space. Built-in media player or use a mini PC that fits inside a lockable cabinet. We also completely customize. Booth 1834

AOPEN eTile-X15 is a commercial-grade, ultra-thin, and robust multi-touchscreen optimized for interactive smart kiosk applications. It features a secure tamper-proof design, built-in cable management, hidden ports, FHD display (1080p), 160/160in. viewing angle, IP65 rated for dust/water resistance, hidden keypad, and front-facing 1MP webcam option. Stand and mount options available. Booth 2138

Bluefin Ultrawide Screen with BrightSign Built-in is an all-in-one LCD digital signage solution pairing an industrial quality, fully enclosed LCD screen with a board-integrated BrightSign HD player now available in several ultra-wide sizes designed with endcaps, lite kiosks and digital price-tags in mind. Booth 1120

Enplug’s Slack App is a smarter way for users to manage Slack content on digital signage. Now employees can share individual public messages from Slack, even if they aren’t CMS users. Real-time content updates, customized message appearance, automatic channel streaming and negative sentiment filtering deliver full content control. Booth 3211

Inhance's Interactive CMS Mural is a blend of beautifully animated art and sophisticated software. The mural consists of an ultra-high definition animated background image. Up to 30 people can interact with the content simultaneously. The content management system lets you add and change text, images, video, PDF and other files. Booth DC7

Registration for any of the DSE 2019 educational conference sessions, which are sponsored by Ayuda, makes one eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, available online at www.dse2019.com. More information on Ayuda, the DOOH industry’s most widely used all-in-one business operations software, is available at www.ayudasystems.com.