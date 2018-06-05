DPA Microphones d:sign Installation Solutions Series Targets AV and Conference Markets at InfoComm 2018

DPA Microphones, a Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications, will showcase its new d:sign Installation Solutions Series at InfoComm 2018 booth C682. Targeted specifically at the installation and conference markets, the d:sign product line includes an array of products ideally suited for conference and AV applications, including floor stand, ceiling and tabletop microphones. Also at InfoComm, DPA will introduce its spec-swap and protect program as well as its on-site commissioning initiative.

"The d:sign series is an excellent microphone choice for functional yet aesthetically-pleasing meeting or conference spaces, and we are excited to display the complete line at InfoComm 2018," said René Mørch, product manager, DPA Microphones. "This line of unobtrusive tabletop, ceiling and floor stand microphones ensures outstanding sound even in acoustically-challenging spaces."

All products in the d:sign range deliver neutral and accurate sound to the smallest detail, even in the most difficult surroundings. In conference use, boardroom applications and video conferencing situations, the DPA mics allow for trouble-free installations and deliver pristine, clear sound. From the boundary layer mount to an assortment of gooseneck mics for tabletop, podium or ceiling placement, DPA offers the perfect solution for any space.

The complete line includes: