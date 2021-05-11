DPA Expands Headset Microphone Family

The What: DPA Microphones is introducing the 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional headset microphones. Based on the design of the company’s 6066 Subminiature Headsets, the new solutions feature the brand’s 5mm round microphone capsule. These latest offerings provide the security, durability and flexibility necessary for use in theater, broadcast, worship and corporate conferencing.

The What Else: The new headsets share the same interchangeable cable and boom options as the 6066 Subminiature headsets. This includes the 90-degree cable management at the neck. The headset frame, boom and capsule have a non-reflective surface for unobtrusiveness and ease-of-use for camera crews. The 4466 and 4488 are available in the company’s standard black and beige options, with a brown version coming soon.

The Bottom Line: With a one-size-fits-all design and adjustable height and boom length, the 4466 and 4488 headsets accommodate small to large head types. A unique, three-point gripping system (above, below and behind the ear) ensures a greater level of security, while the flexible ear hooks provide continued comfort during extended use. Pricing for the new headsets begin at $770 for the 4466 and $840 for the 4488, both with MicroDot connector. For a three-pin LEMO solution, pricing is $870 for the 4466 and $940 for the 4488.