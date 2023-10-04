disguise, Smart Monkeys Partner to Unlock ISAAC Integration

disguise has partnered with Smart Monkeys to advance the scalability and accessibility of its solutions. Now, Smart Monkeys AV monitoring and management tool ISAAC will integrate to the disguise platform, enabling creatives to deliver the next generation of immersive location-based experiences.

“Location-based Media Experience has become a huge market in recent years, and the ISAAC platform is providing the perfect balance between CMS and system monitoring for that type of application,” said Smart Monkeys CEO, Stephan Villet. “The integration with disguise is one of the most highly anticipated additions to our ecosystem partners. We can’t wait to see what architects and producers will create with that combination.”

ISAAC is a multifaceted platform that aims to redefine the way AV systems are deployed, monitored and managed. From lighting and audio to video projections and displays, it allows users to monitor and manage all elements of an AV system from a single on-premise portal without the need for internet connection. Users can also manage, distribute and schedule content playback remotely using ISAAC.

By integrating ISAAC with disguise’s Designer software, both technical and non-technical users alike will be able to remotely monitor and manage the disguise platform alongside their wider AV system—removing the need for 24/7 on-site monitoring.

While the integration is currently in development, upon its upcoming launch, users will enjoy a more simplified and unified experience when running their fixed installation projects. Some of the key benefits and outcomes include: