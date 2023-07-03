Check out the Virtual Production Accelerator from disguise, 4Wall, and ZeroSpace

4Wall Entertainment, a full-service lighting, video and rigging company, and ZeroSpace, a next-gen production and creative studio specializing in the integration of virtual and live content, are partnering with disguise to bring the disguise Virtual Production Accelerator training program to the heart of New York City. This initiative will empower aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals with the skills needed to excel in the rapidly evolving world of virtual production.

The Virtual Production Accelerator will provide an immersive and comprehensive on-set learning experience for participants of all skill levels. Leveraging the expertise and facilities of 4Wall and ZeroSpace, the program will combine classroom training with practical principal photography, enabling trainees to gain hands-on experience and an accurate simulation of the demands faced on real film sets.

"Our goal is to revolutionize virtual production and equip the next generation of filmmakers with the necessary expertise to harness its full potential," says Addy Ghani, vice president of virtual production at disguise, who spearheads the program. "Currently, finding experienced professionals in this field is a challenge. We are confident that, with our in-depth understanding of the technology and studio workflows, we can empower participants to become proficient in virtual production."

Participants of the Virtual Production Accelerator program will have access to production facilities at ZeroSpace’s headquarters in Brooklyn. Over the course of a week, the program will offer unique learning opportunities that are not readily accessible to most, providing trainees with the tools and knowledge to create cinematic content on a large scale. By the program's conclusion, participants will possess the expertise required to leverage virtual production techniques, granting filmmakers complete creative freedom and control over their projects.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with disguise and ZeroSpace on this pioneering initiative," says vice president of special projects at 4Wall, Mathew Leland. "By bringing the Virtual Production Accelerator to New York City, we aim to cultivate a thriving community of virtual production professionals, enabling the city's entertainment industry to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape."

With their shared commitment to empowering the next generation of virtual production professionals, 4Wall and ZeroSpace, in partnership with disguise, are poised to revolutionize the way storytelling and filmmaking are approached. The Virtual Production Accelerator will play a vital role in preparing participants to navigate the ever-expanding possibilities of virtual production and shape the future of the entertainment industry. This is the third deployment of the Virtual Production Accelerator, after disguise launched the program in Los Angeles in November 2022 and the U.K. in May 2023.