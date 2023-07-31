It's a Barbie World—Watch This Godzilla-Sized Barbie Step Out of a Billboard

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

Not only is the Barbie movie taking the world by storm, so is this 3D billboard in Dubai.

A massive Barbie 3D doll steps out of a box into a square in Dubai.
(Image credit: Trendism YouTube)

Margot Robbie isn't the only one making headlines as Barbie. So is this behemoth 3D billboard in Dubai.

Hannah Bowler at The Drum reported the massive CGI digital billboard was created by the United Arab Emirates-based Eye Studio. The doll is dressed in the iconic Barbie swimsuit and sunglasses quite similar to the very first Barbie doll released in 1959. While she appears to step out of the box, it is all a 3D advertisement—but doesn't mean some passersby don't get startled.

Check it out in this video from Trendism below. 

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.