It's a Barbie World—Watch This Godzilla-Sized Barbie Step Out of a Billboard

Margot Robbie isn't the only one making headlines as Barbie. So is this behemoth 3D billboard in Dubai.

Hannah Bowler at The Drum reported the massive CGI digital billboard was created by the United Arab Emirates-based Eye Studio. The doll is dressed in the iconic Barbie swimsuit and sunglasses quite similar to the very first Barbie doll released in 1959. While she appears to step out of the box, it is all a 3D advertisement—but doesn't mean some passersby don't get startled.

Check it out in this video from Trendism below.