Nike Just Did It... Again—Check Out This Ridiculously Cool 3D Air Max Billboard

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

The Japanese company Cekai made a Nike billboard you won't believe without seeing.

A Nike Air Max sneaker comes blasting out of a 3D billboard in China.
(Image credit: Cekai Japan)

Remember this classic Nike billboard from last year's Air Max Day that went viral?

Well, the acclaimed sneaker brand was back at it for Nike Air Max Day 2023. This time, the Japanese company Cekai created an eye-popping 3D billboard located in Hangzhou, China (for the full list of credits, visit its Instagram page (opens in new tab)). The display wraps around the building and is a digital masterpiece. Whether walking through or diving by, chances are you'll flinch just a little at the bubbles and sneakers flying right at you.

Check it out below. 

